Blackpool assistant Tony Grant confirms summer departure to link up with Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar

Blackpool assistant Tony Grant has confirmed he will depart the club to link up with Robbie Fowler at Australian side Brisbane Roar this summer.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips on the future of Blackpool's assistant manager Tony Grant



Grant, who only joined the club last month following the surprise departure of Gary Brabin, will become assistant to Fowler, who was recently confirmed as Brisbane Roar's new boss.

Blackpool only brought in Grant on a short-term basis and Terry McPhillips was aware he had another job lined up in the summer before he took on the role.

“Me and Robbie have been friends since I was 10 and we’ve always spoken about football," Grant said.

“We’re both advocates of playing football a certain way and we’ve got very similar ideas of how a whole club should run.

“We’ve got lots of ideas and in the last couple of years Robbie has done all of his coaching badges and an opportunity arose and it’s an opportunity that is very hard to turn down.

“We think we can do a very good job and we’re looking forward to it.

“I will finish the season with Blackpool and Terry knew the situation before I came in, but I was available at the time.

“It’s worked well here and I was respectful to Blackpool and they’ve been respectful to me.

“At the end of the season I will stay here and do whatever needs to be done but I will be looking to go to Brisbane the middle or end of June.

“In England it’s hard for doors to open but me and Robbie have got bags of experience.

“Brisbane haven’t had a good year so there’s lots of rebuilding to be done and it’s going to be a tough job, recruitment especially is going to be key.

“We want to give it a shot now and hopefully Brisbane can prosper from that.

“He’s got a lot to offer. He’s played in all of the biggest games but he’s also a humble guy, so the players are going to like him.

“He listens and he won’t tell players what to do, he’ll offer some advice, so I think the players will respect him and will play hard for him.”