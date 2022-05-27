Blackpool and Fleetwood Town pair handed Northern Ireland call-ups

The Blackpool striker and the Fleetwood Town winger are part of a 28-man squad for the double-header against Cyprus, as well as matches against Greece and Kosovo.

They had previously been chosen by manager Ian Baraclough for a training camp at England’s St George’s Park base earlier this month.

Lavery has been capped 10 times by his country, scoring once in their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania last September.

Shayne Lavery has 10 international caps for Northern Ireland

Lane made his debut at the end of March, playing a little more than an hour in their friendly defeat against Hungary.

That capped an excellent first season for the Highbury player, who was also named as EFL League One Young Player of the Year last month.

They will be joined by the returning Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty, Charlton Athletic forward Conor Washington and St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont, fresh from a season-long loan at Morecambe, is also back with the senior squad after featuring in a number of U21 matches during the season.

As well as Lafferty and Washington, Lavery also faces competition from uncapped Glentoran striker Conor McMenamin, Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) and Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).

Also in the squad for the first time are Manchester City’s Shea Charles, Huddersfield Town’s Brodie Spencer and Rangers’ Charlie McCann.

Their first game is against Greece at Windsor Park on June 2, followed by trips to Cyprus (June 5) and Kosovo (June 9).