Blackpool and Fleetwood Town charity booklets tell story of 75 seasons

Every final league table featuring the clubs since the 1946/47 season is now available in the publications ‘Blackpool – 75 post-war seasons’ and ‘Fleetwood Town – Post-war League Tables’.

Roger Holmes, who has produced the 24-page, A5 booklets, said: “I am hoping they will appeal Blackpool and Fleetwood fans of all ages; those who recall the fluctuating fortunes of the clubs and the younger generation who might enjoy learning a little bit of background about the team they support.

The sale of booklets benefits the Fare Share charity

“Anyone who purchases the booklet is also helping the charity FareShare which distributes food to the needy across the UK.”

The booklets, and similar one featuring tables for over 100 other clubs, are available now from the website

www.thefootballtables.com

Every sale enables FareShare to rescue enough surplus food for the equivalent of two meals.