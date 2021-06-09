Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: St Annes Yellows U7s v Kirkham Junior Fire

The youngest age group in the league, the under-sevens, are continuing with their development matches this month and The Gazette was invited along to a rip-roaring encounter between St Annes Yellows and Kirkham Junior Fire on Saturday.

“It was a brilliant game,” said St Annes manager Matthew Simpson after the match at Blackpool Road North.

Both teams impressed their managers at the weekend

“It was two really good teams playing end-to-end football from start to finish. It shows how far we have come this season.”

Both managers agreed that the extension of the season until the end of this month has greatly benefited the players’ development in a disrupted campaign.

Kirkham manager Martin Boyle hasn’t known a season like this one in 16 years of coaching and said: “It was a very good, entertaining game with some really good performances.

“The last couple of games have gone really, really well and it has helped the children to keep the season going.”

Matthew added: “It’s been a very positive season. The kids have come on loads and we have really supportive parents.

“We still have three or four games to go before all the kids have a well-deserved rest.”

St Annes’ Finn Walters was the man of the match and manager Matthew said: “Finn was everywhere. He covered every blade of grass as usual and played in every position. He also scored with a free-kick.”

Both managers and teams are looking forward to returning as under-eights next season, though Kirkham Junior Fire are on the lookout for new players for 2021/22. Anyone interested should contact Martin Boyle on 07800 882706.

At U16 level, FC Rangers moved clear at the top after a win against Wyre Juniors.

Their scorers were Matthew Sillett, a brace apiece for Max Webster and Jack Murphy, and Cal Hardingham-Clarke (4).

Poulton FC met Poulton Town with the latter taking the points through goals from Archi Addison, Jack Ong, Joseph Barton, Thomas Powl and Oliver Hulme.

Freckleton FC won a very close match with Layton Junior Clarets, while St Annes Yellows were victorious in their inter-club match against St Annes Diamonds.

Yellows’ goals were scored by Elliott Collings (2), Max Robinson (2) and Alex Jack.