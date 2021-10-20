Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Foxhall Sporting Under-8s v Wyre Junior Blacks

Foxhall Sporting and Wyre Junior Blacks are settling into their second season of development league matches and staged a thoroughly enjoyable five-a-side game.

For the Foxhall side, it’s a new environment in more ways than one. They are coming up against better opposition after promotion and settling in at a new Stanley Park ‘home’ until safety work is completed at their Fishers Field base.

Action from our match of the week at Stanley Park

Sporting manager Paul Worsley told The Gazette: “Everyone tried to pass the ball and gave 100 per cent in a game played in the right spirit. Every child walked off smiling.

“We’ve got more under-8s teams at Foxhall now because of the numbers wanting to join and we create a fun environment.

“Coming up against better players this season is a good test and helps us to learn, but we try to take the pressure off the players.”

Wyre manager Jenna Goth agreed and added: “Some super football was played by both teams. You could see they all had a positive attitude and really enjoyed the game.

The Foxhall Sporting Under-8s team

“We are in our second season and the players are getting to know their positions, though we do switch around to give players the opportunity to try different positions. We used three goalkeepers on Saturday to give them a go there as well as playing outfield.”

Both managers named a goalkeeper as man of the match. Wyre’s Ralph Rowe showed excellent determination and attitude both in goal and out, while Matthew Shorrock made some fine saves for Foxhall.

The hope is that these teams will stick together to under-16 level and maybe beyond, with the same manager taking the journey with them.

