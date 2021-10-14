Blackpool and District Youth League picture special: FY Academy Under-18s v St Annes Yellows

Our youth football match of the week was a thrilling B&DYL encounter between FY Academy U18s and St Annes Yellows

By Andy Moore
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:45 pm

All pictures by MARTIN BOSTOCK

1. Hosts FY Academy won the game 5-3 at Mythop Road

2. FY Academy led 5-0 at half-time but St Annes hit back after the break

3. Sammy Steadman scored twice for FY as did Harrison Hill for St Annes

4. FY Academy are now members of the legue this season and are associated with FY Futsal

