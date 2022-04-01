Blackcpool and District Youth League match of the week: Lytham Junior Blues Under-7s v Foxhall

Both teams are thriving since moving into the second tier for this phase of the season and are looking forward to the final month of development matches.

Both clubs have more than the one team playing in this youngest age group and the managers are looking forward to taking their sides through the age groups.

Under-7s' football action. Lytham Junior Blues v Foxhall JFC at Ballam Road

Lytham manager Andy Bain told The Gazette: “It was a great game which could have gone either way on a lovely day.

“We did struggle a bit in the top league but we've done really well since Christmas and other coaches have commented on how much we've improved.

His Foxhall counterpart Andy Leech said: “That was one of the best games I've seen at this age group and all the kids enjoyed playing in the sun.

“We've had the same 10 players since the start of the season and they have gone from strength to strength. We were promoted from the third tier and have done really well.”

Lytham Junior Blues Under-7s

Josh scored four for the home side at Ballam Road but their man of the match was outstanding defender Ollie, while captain Kynan came on to score a vital goal and was Foxhall's star player.

There were lots of smiles and plenty of fun throughout the competition as development matches continues.

The Under-18s were in Hogan Cup action and Bispham JFF Predators beat West Coast Sports 3-2 with the last kick of the game. Goals by Nat Topping (2) and Ian Charnock saw BJFF through, while Fin Jones and Ralph Newton scored for Coast.

The first of the semi-finals produced a surprise as league leaders FY Academy were beaten 4-2 by Poulton Town.

Foxhall Under-7s

Archie Addison scored twice, with Fin Marsh and Tom Nassari also on target for Poulton, while Dan Valentine netted both for FY.

St Annes Yellows progressed to the final of the Hogan Plate as Dan Knight and Harrison Hill both scored twice against South Shore Youth, with Ned Knowles, Max Robinson and Alex Swift also on target.