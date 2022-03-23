Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: YMCA Panthers v CN Blues

Our match of the week was the under-nines quarter-final tie between YMCA Panthers and CN Blues, which was a cracking contest that went to penalties.

Panthers manager Nick Wood said: “It was a really good game. CN started very quickly but we grew into it.

“We've regrouped and recruited since Christmas and play some nice football from the back. It's great to be a semi-final for the second year running.”

B&DYFL cup action between YMCA Panthers U9s and CN Blues Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Blues boss Darren Gargate added: “Both teams gave it their all and it went to sudden death. It was a really good, competitive game.”

Both teams are in their third year in the league and are making great progress.

The Blues are benefitting from continuity with most of their players involved from the start as under-sevens.

As for YMCA, boss Nick added: “We have no superstars but there’s a great collective team spirit.”

The YMCA Panthers Under-9s team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The effort and industry of Archie saw him named Blues man of the match, while the Panthers awards were shared between three players: Alexander, who scored an outstanding goal, Ethan and Isaac.

In the Under-18s Hogan Cup, Poulton won a tough tie against St Annes Yellows 2-1.

Tom Gutt gave Poulton the lead only for George Mason to find the top corner with a free-kick and level the tie. Both teams had chances before Tim Woodman clinched it.

League leaders FY Academy overcame Thornton Cleveleys Blacks with a hat-trick from Theo Cunliffe and goals by Sasha Kosagorin, Rupert Twitchett and Dan Valentine.

The CN Blues under-9 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Fin Marsh scored four in Poulton Town's 6-1 win over South Shore Youth.