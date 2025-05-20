The Layton Juniors Clarets U8s team Photo: Karen Tebbutt

More teams than ever have seized their chance to win silverware in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League this season, after the first Hogan Trophy finals day proved a great success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week after the familiar Hogan Cup and Hogan Plate finals, the league staged another end-of-season showpiece occasion at Wyre Villa FC.

The league now operates six divisions in each of its six age groups from U7s to U12s, with the Trophy competitions enabling players from lower-division clubs to enjoy an unforgettable final experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football was as thrilling as that on display at Bloomfield Road in the earlier finals – and two were absolute nailbiters which needed penalties to separate the teams.

The Polish Juniors U7s line-up Photo: Karen Tebbutt

One of those was the U10s’ final, in which Fleetwood Gym Wolves edged a shootout victory over Fleetwood Town Junior Blizzard Girls after a 1-1 draw.

The Wolves got off to the perfect start, Mikey running through to score after just 23 seconds following good play by midfielder Jamie.

It was 1-1 by half-time and both keepers made fantastic saves in the second period to ensure that penalties would be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fleetwood Gym Wolves U12s team Photo: Karen Tebbutt

When the Wolves found themselves 3-2 down after their fourth spot-kick, Blizzard had two chances to seal the match but Wolves keeper Frank saved both and the shootout went to sudden death.

His third successive save then won the match, after Charlie had edged Wolves ahead 4-3, and there was no hiding the delight for boss Mike Towne and his players.

He told The Gazette: “Frank was man of the match, even though he only came on at half-time.

“We lost four players last summer, including a keeper, so it was a struggle for the first half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BJFF Blades U11s squad Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve got a couple more in and have gone from strength to strength. I’m super proud of the way they have stuck together.”

It was a great day for Fleetwood Gym Wolves, who also won the U12s’ final with a 6-2 victory over Layton Junior Blues.

The other shootout settled the U11s’ final, which had also ended 1-1 before BJFF Blades edged it on spot-kicks against West Coast Sports Titans.

Leo had given the Blades the lead early in the second half and, despite the disappointment of conceding an equaliser with just five minutes to play, they regrouped to win 3-2 on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Matthew Hague said: “We were definitely the underdogs after the Titans beat us comfortably earlier in the season, but both teams showed a lot of heart.

“We’ve had a really positive season. We lost four and gained eight last summer, so it’s quite a new team.”

Player of the match was goalkeeper Carter, who crucially saved the Titans’ final penalty to prevent sudden death.

The youngest winners were Polish Juniors, who overcame Freckleton Phoenix 10-1 in the U7s’ final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franek was outstanding for the Polish side, who scored eight goals in the second half after a tight opening period.

Manager Slawomir Perz said: “It was a great experience to be in such big changing rooms, with the Champions League music playing.

“The club also won two Blackpool Cup finals, so that’s three trophies this season – not bad for a small team from Stanley Park.

“The under-sevens only joined the league in October because some players weren’t old enough at the start. We showed what we had trained to do and players like Franek are the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comeback of the day came from Layton Juniors Clarets in the U8s’ final.

Trailing 2-1 with eight minutes to play against Clifton Rangers Stingers, the Clarets turned it around for a 4-2 victory.

Player of the match Riley scored two, with Jack and Oscar also on target to complete a delightful debut campaign for team boss David Doyle.

He said: “It was the boys’ first season and they have exceeded expectations massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were targeting seven wins but we ended up losing only five all season. Our other target was 20 goals and we scored over 100, the boys have been outstanding.”

Finally, Elswick & Inskip Junior Whites U9s defeated FC Rangers Vixen Storm Girls by the only goal.