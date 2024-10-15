Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two under-10s teams who are listening and learning provided us with a thrilling Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week at Seafield Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home side YMCA Orange and visitors FC Rangers showed just how well they are developing together in this Osprey division contest.

YMCA manager Hannah Goulden and her FC Rangers counterpart, Emily Tobin, are now in their third season running teams they took charge of at under-eights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily is, however, in her second decade of coaching, having previously taken a team right through the age groups.

The YMCA Orange and FC Rangers U10s showed their development last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Hannah told The Gazette: “It was a good game and these boys always play their best.

“We have a good little group and we’ve played some really good games this season.

“Regardless of the score, they are always smiling and want to play more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Orange and FC Rangers met in the B&DYFL's Osprey division Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Emily said: “I thought we were outstanding and are improving as a team every weekend.

“They are an amazing bunch, who want to listen, learn and improve.”

Both sides are already thinking ahead to next season and possibly registering more players for the move up to nine-a-side.

Hannah added: “We’ve had a couple of changes in the squad since last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YMCA Orange U10 squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“Of course we miss the players who have left us but it’s always about preparing for the next step.”

However many players are involved, Emily says the team spirit is all-important.

“The players all believe in our TEAM motto (Together Everyone Achieves More) and I’m proud to be their manager,” she added.

George made some fine saves for FC Rangers, though their player of the match awards went to Harmon and Harry (the parents’ choice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Orange and FC Rangers are already thinking ahead to next season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Emily explained: “Harmon is new to the team and is so solid in defence, while Harry just ran his socks off.”

The YMCA awards went to Tom and to Kyriol (parents’ choice) for similar reasons.

Hannah revealed: “They were both chosen for their dedication and for their listening and communication skills.”