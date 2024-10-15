B&DYFL match of the week: YMCA Orange v FC Rangers
Home side YMCA Orange and visitors FC Rangers showed just how well they are developing together in this Osprey division contest.
YMCA manager Hannah Goulden and her FC Rangers counterpart, Emily Tobin, are now in their third season running teams they took charge of at under-eights.
Emily is, however, in her second decade of coaching, having previously taken a team right through the age groups.
Hannah told The Gazette: “It was a good game and these boys always play their best.
“We have a good little group and we’ve played some really good games this season.
“Regardless of the score, they are always smiling and want to play more.”
Emily said: “I thought we were outstanding and are improving as a team every weekend.
“They are an amazing bunch, who want to listen, learn and improve.”
Both sides are already thinking ahead to next season and possibly registering more players for the move up to nine-a-side.
Hannah added: “We’ve had a couple of changes in the squad since last season.
“Of course we miss the players who have left us but it’s always about preparing for the next step.”
However many players are involved, Emily says the team spirit is all-important.
“The players all believe in our TEAM motto (Together Everyone Achieves More) and I’m proud to be their manager,” she added.
George made some fine saves for FC Rangers, though their player of the match awards went to Harmon and Harry (the parents’ choice).
Emily explained: “Harmon is new to the team and is so solid in defence, while Harry just ran his socks off.”
The YMCA awards went to Tom and to Kyriol (parents’ choice) for similar reasons.
Hannah revealed: “They were both chosen for their dedication and for their listening and communication skills.”