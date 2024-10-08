Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teams which hadn’t featured previously in our Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week certainly showcased their skills at the weekend.

It was a Red letter day to be sure as the Freckleton Reds faced Fleetwood Town Junior Reds in an all-action, under-eights encounter.

Freckleton’s manager, Stephen Campbell, told The Gazette: “The team worked really hard, passed the ball in the way we’ve been working on and did everything we asked. It was very pleasing.

“When we play as a team, we are very good, but sometimes when players try to do too much themselves, we aren’t so good.”

The Freckleton Reds line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Fleetwood boss, Ahmed Dabaa, added: “This wasn’t our best match but it was still a good game.

“Our season started well and what really matters is that the players are enjoying themselves.”

Ahmed and coach Kev Morris took charge of the team over the summer and can take pride in their development.

The Freckleton and Fleetwood Town clubs also operate a second U8s team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Ahmed said: “It was tough on Saturday because we had to bring some under-sevens in because of players being unwell.

“We are really enjoying it, though, and it’s good to see the players improve.”

Stephen is in his third season in charge of this Freckleton side, who reached the Hogan Plate final last season.

“We’re the first Freckleton team to play in the Blackpool League and six of the players have been with us from the start,” he explained.

The Fleetwood Town Junior Reds team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We lost a couple of players over the summer but it’s still a strong group.”

Both clubs are doing well enough to operate a second under-eights team – Freckleton Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Blues.

Poppy celebrated her birthday by being named as Freckleton’s player of the match.

Described by her manager as “a good all-rounder”, Poppy’s passing was excellent and her positional play outstanding.

Ralph was the Fleetwood Town star player, passing well and working really hard at right-back.