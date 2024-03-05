Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under-10s teams YMCA Blues and Wyre Junior Whites avoided the worst of the weekend weather and played out a thrilling game at Seafield Road.

The Whites are in their first season in the league and the Blues in their second, with both developing well.

Whites manager Hayley Carr-Menton said: “This team only came together in January last year and they are a great bunch of lads.

The Wyre Junior Whites players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“It was a brilliant game and very close. We just managed to dodge the rain and the pitch was in great shape.”

Blues boss Paul Williams agreed, saying: “Seafield Road is renowned for its good pitches and the conditions must be really dire for matches not to go ahead there.

“It was a good game, very close and really well fought. They are always close games against Wyre and played in a really friendly spirit.”

YMCA Blues and Wyre Junior Whites avoided the worst of the weekend weather Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Hayley and Paul are both new managers, whose search for a new team for their sons led them to take charge of one themselves.

Paul explained: “My son Jack was looking for a new team and I was roped into coaching but I’ve enjoyed it all the time.”

“We’ve been together since the start of last season. We’re starting to gel and strong friendships are being made.

“The boys have bought into what we are trying to do and are getting better at passing and moving.

The YMCA Blues line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Hayley added: “My husband and I decided we’d give coaching a shot and they are a great bunch of lads.

“We have already taken some players on for next season, so we can be strong out of the gates when we start nine-a-side in September.”

Before then, there are the Hogan Cup competitions to enjoy in a season which saw the Whites move up a level.

Two tireless workers were named players of the match. Hugo was the Blues choice as boss Paul said: “Hugo gave 100 per cent and never gave up on a single ball. He ran himself into the ground.”