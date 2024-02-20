News you can trust since 1873
B&DYFL match of the week: YMCA Blacks v Poulton Town Panthers

“It’s probably the biggest pitch we’ve ever played on,” said Poulton Town Panthers manager Ben King of Saturday’s surface at YMCA – but it’s another step up his team of ‘under-nines’ have taken in their stride.
By Andy Moore
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Ben’s Panthers are actually an under-eights team, progressing so quickly they are playing a year up in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

Their visit to YMCA Blacks provided us with an outstanding match of the week.

Blacks manager James Curtis told The Gazette: “This was an excellent game and we really enjoyed it.

Poulton Town Panthers and YMCA Blacks served up an outstanding B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen TebbuttPoulton Town Panthers and YMCA Blacks served up an outstanding B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Poulton Town Panthers and YMCA Blacks served up an outstanding B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“The pitches are always good here at Seafield Road and this was one of the few games to go ahead on grass over the weekend.

“The season is going well overall. Of course, we make silly mistakes from time to time but it’s a really good set of boys.”

Poulton Town boss Ben was also pleased to have beaten the bad weather and added: “It was a great game and our most difficult of the season.

The Poulton Town Panthers U8 players Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Poulton Town Panthers U8 players Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The Poulton Town Panthers U8 players Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“We were doing really well at under-eights level and have coped well since moving up.

“I always enjoyed playing at YMCA when I played for Poulton because the pitches are always good.”

Both teams are in their third season together, the Panthers having been formed as under-sixes a year before entering the league.

Ben added: “One of our club’s teams folded in the summer and I took a few of their players, but most of this team have been together since the start.”

YMCA Blacks and Poulton Town Panthers are both in their third season together Picture: Karen TebbuttYMCA Blacks and Poulton Town Panthers are both in their third season together Picture: Karen Tebbutt
YMCA Blacks and Poulton Town Panthers are both in their third season together Picture: Karen Tebbutt
James has also been in charge of this YMCA side from the word go, adding: “I’d say about three-quarters of this group have been with us from the start.

“We’ve picked a few up along the way as we moved from five to seven-a-side this season and it’s a cracking group .”

Both sides chose defenders as their players of the match; Jasper was the coaches’ choice for YMCA, while the parents’ vote went to Sebastian – both were rock solid against difficult opponents.

Rupert ran the rearguard for the Panthers and boss Ben said: “Rupert was an absolute rock. He reads the game so well and made some great challenges.”

