Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben’s Panthers are actually an under-eights team, progressing so quickly they are playing a year up in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

Their visit to YMCA Blacks provided us with an outstanding match of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blacks manager James Curtis told The Gazette: “This was an excellent game and we really enjoyed it.

Poulton Town Panthers and YMCA Blacks served up an outstanding B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“The pitches are always good here at Seafield Road and this was one of the few games to go ahead on grass over the weekend.

“The season is going well overall. Of course, we make silly mistakes from time to time but it’s a really good set of boys.”

Poulton Town boss Ben was also pleased to have beaten the bad weather and added: “It was a great game and our most difficult of the season.

The Poulton Town Panthers U8 players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were doing really well at under-eights level and have coped well since moving up.

“I always enjoyed playing at YMCA when I played for Poulton because the pitches are always good.”

Both teams are in their third season together, the Panthers having been formed as under-sixes a year before entering the league.

Ben added: “One of our club’s teams folded in the summer and I took a few of their players, but most of this team have been together since the start.”

YMCA Blacks and Poulton Town Panthers are both in their third season together Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James has also been in charge of this YMCA side from the word go, adding: “I’d say about three-quarters of this group have been with us from the start.

“We’ve picked a few up along the way as we moved from five to seven-a-side this season and it’s a cracking group .”

Both sides chose defenders as their players of the match; Jasper was the coaches’ choice for YMCA, while the parents’ vote went to Sebastian – both were rock solid against difficult opponents.