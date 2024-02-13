B&DYFL match of the week: St Annes Greens v Fylde Coast Soccer Messi
However, they couldn’t prevent St Annes Greens and Fylde Coast Soccer Messi from providing us with a thrilling match of the week.
This was an under-eights match, though FCS Messi are actually an under-sevens team who have jumped a level since Christmas.
While successful teams are often promoted a tier for the second phase of the season, to go up a whole year group is exceptional.
Nevertheless, Messi have coped admirably and manager Ben Moss told The Gazette: “This was a really good test against St Annes.
“The boys have been tested physically in phase two against bigger lads and have done ever so well.”
Greens manager James Taylor was pleased with his side too, saying: “It hammered down the night before but it was good to get the game on.
“It was a tough match against a well-organised and clinical team but we grew into it.
“We’re having a pretty good season. We’ve definitely improved with experience and I’m proud of the players.”
The FCS team only came together last summer and have developed fast as they look forward to their first Hogan Cup campaign.
The club’s actual U8 team plays in the Poulton Primary League, while they have two other U7 sides in a thriving organisation.
“My first season as manager was with last season’s under-sevens,” explained Ben, “and this team only started in September.”
James hopes to go through the age groups with the Greens, one of three U8 teams at St Annes, having started coaching them last season.
His Greens player of the match was Kaiden, an outstanding defender whose desire to play up front was rewarded with a fine goal.
James was the parents’ choice for his dribbling and determination.
Star player for Messi was Olly, who scored a hat-trick, posed a constant threat and led the line superbly.