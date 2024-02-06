Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spirit of Youth Scorpions moved up a level for the second phase of the season after Christmas, while Fleetwood Town Juniors Whites dropped down one and both teams are adapting well to new surroundings.

Scorpions boss Dan Davis told The Gazette: “It was a good, competitive game at Common Edge, where everyone played really well in a very enjoyable atmosphere.”

His Town counterpart Dan Robinson agreed, adding: “We did switch off a bit at the back in the second half but it was a cracking game.”

The Spirit Of Youth Scorpions U9s team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Quite a few of the players have been involved longer than their managers as Davis took charge during last season and Robinson is a much more recent appointment.

He explained: “I was a coach but only stepped up three weeks ago, when the previous manager left.

“We’ve been working on switching play, passing and communication, and it seems to be working.

The Fleetwood Town Junior Whites U9s line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We have great facilities and a very supportive set-up at Fleetwood Town and it’s a really nice group of lads.”

Davis is full of praise for his charges, saying: “A lot of these players started in youth development and I stepped up from assistant manager last season.

“I love it. The players are a really good bunch, we have great parents and hopefully I’ll go right through with them.”

Both clubs also operate a girls’ team at U9 level, while Town have two other boys’ teams; Blues and Reds.

Spirit of Youth Scorpions and Fleetwood Town Juniors Whites are adapting well to new surroundings Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The teams also named a parents’ player of the match as well as the coaches’ award.

Seb was the choice of the Spirit parents for his brilliant work rate and an excellent goal, while the coaches’ choice was Oli, who excelled in goal in the second half and claimed an assist from a goal-kick.

For Fleetwood, Noah has certainly brought his shooting boots to recent games and was the coaches’ choice, while the parents opted for fantastic team player Riley.

At U18 level, BJFF Blades Blues continued their perfect season with a 2-0 victory at Wyre JFC Diamonds thanks to Dan Taylor and Charlie Berry.

Spirit of Youth Scorpions and Fleetwood Town Juniors Whites met at Common Edge Picture: Karen Tebbutt

West Coast Sports Ravens secured their first points of the phase after a 6-1 home win over Poulton FC Blues courtesy of Lewis Shaw (3), Aiden Henson (2) and Callum Toth, while Josh Howarth got the Poulton goal.

Fleetwood Town Junior Whites kept in touch with Blades as they won their second game of the season – also with a perfect record – in beating FC Rangers 4-0.

Ethan Hill led the way with a brace, while Rob Craigie and Kole Pratt were also on target.

Staining FC had a 6-1 win at South Shore Youth with Coby Watson (2), Kai Danson, Kaleb Deans, Reuben Williams and James Wiseman scoring, while Leo Saxton replied.