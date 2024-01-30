Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What matters most to YMCA Blacks boss Oliver Brindley and Wyre JFC’s Max Landless is that their U7 players are really enjoying their first season too.

Wyre have moved down a level since Christmas and it has been a testing season for both teams, who only came together over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max has plenty of experience as a player – he still represents Poulton in the West Lancashire League – but has never taken charge of a team before.

The Wyre JFC U7s team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

He told The Gazette: “Some of the teams in this league had been together longer but we only got together last summer.

“The players have really improved, though, and we’re doing very well since Christmas.

“I wasn’t bothered about being manager but now I wouldn’t want not to do it. We have a nice strong squad, with nine players when everyone is available.”

The YMCA Blacks and Wyre JFC U7s met last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA boss Oliver is also enjoying an unexpected journey, adding: “When I agreed to get involved I didn’t think I’d become manager. I just thought I’d be helping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started out with two teams which merged into one new side before the season began. It has been a challenging season but everyone is enjoying it.

“We are a mixed team and a cosmopolitan one, with players from quite a few countries.”

That team spirit is key for Wyre too as Max explained: “Both teams played well but my players aren’t bothered about the score.

YMCA Blacks and Wyre JFC's teams both played well Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about having a good time but we are moving in the right direction.”

Wyre named Rocco as player of the match after the defender really got stuck in to limit YMCA’s chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emir was the YMCA choice for his strong running and outstanding effort.

YMCA boss Oliver also likes to highlight a ‘moment of the match’ which, on this occasion, was a precise cross by Dexter.

The YMCA Blacks and Wyre JFC players are in their first season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

At U18 level, BJFF Blades Blues are the early pacesetters after beating South Shore Youth 5-1 courtesy of goals from Fin Hambley (2), Cole Stephenson, Dominik Jones and Josh Wilcox.

Billy Etheridge replied as the win keeps the Blues’ 100 per cent record.

A brace each for Connor Campbell and Karson Dean set FC Rangers on their way to a 7-0 win at home to Poulton FC Blacks, with Christian Cookson, Rees Gallagher and Josh Haines completing the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clifton Rangers Bees won 4-2 at Poulton FC Blues thanks to goals from Harvey Shaw, Charlie Valentine, Billy Acton and Coby Williams, as Hayden and Kai Davies replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ben Hall hat-trick set Wyre Juniors Diamonds on their way to a 5-1 win at Fleetwood Gym Wanderers.

Further goals came from Jayden Pain and Tom Bowman, while Kenzie Ramsbottom scored for the Wanderers.

The YMCA Blacks U7s players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Staining JFC beat West Coast Sports Ravens 3-2 thanks to Kaleb Deans, Henry Fletcher and Reuben Williams.

Aiden Henson and Harley Maskell replied for the Ravens.