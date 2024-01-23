Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wolves have stepped up well after climbing into the third tier at Christmas and were highly competitive against a Green side well established at this level.

Green manager Dan Salisbury told The Gazette: “It was a cracking game between two sides going toe-to-toe and a great advert for youth football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We win some, draw some and lose some, and we’re doing all right.”

St Annes Green faced a highly competitive Fleetwood Gym Wolves team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

His Wolves counterpart, Simon Cowell, added: “It was just a really good game, with nothing between the teams and both going for the win.

“There are no results or league tables published at this level, so you don’t know how well you are doing compared to other teams.

“It was a nice surprise to go up at Christmas, if a little daunting, but we’re finding our feet.”

The St Annes Green U10s line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers have been in charge since their respective teams joined the league as under-sevens, with most of their players involved from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few new faces have been introduced this season and Dan said: “We’ve had to replace three but we have a good squad of 12 and are looking to add to that for nine-a-side football next season.”

Simon added: “We have three or four new players who have gelled with the team and obviously we did well in the first phase – better than we expected.”

Both teams named two players of the match, with Ben the coaches’ choice for St Annes, while Theo won the parents’ vote.

St Annes Green and Fleetwood Gym Wolves produced an excellent end-to-end encounter Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan explained: “Ben was a rock at the back, clearing his lines and helping his keeper as much as he could. Theo has a never-give-up attitude and had a couple of chances.”

Two new recruits stood out for the Wolves – Zac and debutant keeper Millie.

Simon said: “Millie did marvellously in her first game and Zac has settled in really well. He did a great defensive job.”