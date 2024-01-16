B&DYFL match of the week: FC Rangers Blacks v BJFF Spartans
FC Rangers Blacks and BJFF Spartans met at Boundary Park, where a game played in great spirit saw two evenly-matched sides showing lots of effort and skill.
Though both defences proved tough nuts to crack, lots of chances were created on the day.
Rangers manager Dan Hinton said: “It was a really good game, pretty end-to-end and enjoyable to watch.
“It’s only our second season after setting up as a development team last year, when we struggled.
“In phase one, we won four, drew four and last four so there’s been a definite improvement.”
His Spartans counterpart, Lisa Hannigan, added: “We always enjoy playing them because it’s a really good game.
“It was an exciting game and good for us because we’ve got a few new players, so it was good they could enjoy it.”
Rangers’ coaches named Riley Self as their player of the match for the effort and work rate he produced, while Riley Birkin was chosen by the parents.
Spartans’ skipper Jamie was their star performer in displaying all of the club’s values, as well as helping the new players to settle in.
The U18s’ second phase began with six teams joint top, two of whom are Clifton Rangers.
Their Bees team beat Fleetwood Gym Wanderers 5-2 thanks to Coby Williams (3), Cam Learmouth and Harley Calvert, with Keelan Burder and Kenzie Ramsbottom replying.
Clifton’s other team, the Hornets, also scored five courtesy of Coby Wilson, Zack Tarpey, Jack Cartwright, Brook Casey and Riley Morgan to win 5-3 at West Coast Sports Ravens.
The Ravens’ goals were scored by Ben Leopold (2) and Aiden Henson.
BJFF Blades Blues beat Staining JFC 3-0, George Carr (2) and Callum Stone the scorers.
Ollie Atkinson’s hat-trick and Seb Greaves’ goal helped Fleetwood Town Junior Whites beat Poulton FC Blues 4-2, Sam Mott and Dylan Crawshaw netting for Poulton.
Jayden Pain (2) and Oliver Heaton were on the scoresheet as Wyre JFC won 3-2 at Poulton FC Blacks, for whom Eddie Manson and Will Wilson scored.
Rees Gallagher and Jay Redmond gave FC Rangers a 2-1 victory against Fleetwood Town Junior Reds.