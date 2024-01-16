Two teams continuing to develop at U11 level served up an entertaining Blackpool and District Youth Football League match last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FC Rangers Blacks and BJFF Spartans met at Boundary Park, where a game played in great spirit saw two evenly-matched sides showing lots of effort and skill.

Though both defences proved tough nuts to crack, lots of chances were created on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Dan Hinton said: “It was a really good game, pretty end-to-end and enjoyable to watch.

Action from the B&DYFL U11s match between FC Rangers Blacks and BJFF Spartans Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“It’s only our second season after setting up as a development team last year, when we struggled.

“In phase one, we won four, drew four and last four so there’s been a definite improvement.”

His Spartans counterpart, Lisa Hannigan, added: “We always enjoy playing them because it’s a really good game.

FC Rangers Blacks and BJFF Spartans are continuing their development Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an exciting game and good for us because we’ve got a few new players, so it was good they could enjoy it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers’ coaches named Riley Self as their player of the match for the effort and work rate he produced, while Riley Birkin was chosen by the parents.

Spartans’ skipper Jamie was their star performer in displaying all of the club’s values, as well as helping the new players to settle in.

The U18s’ second phase began with six teams joint top, two of whom are Clifton Rangers.

The BJFF Spartans team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Bees team beat Fleetwood Gym Wanderers 5-2 thanks to Coby Williams (3), Cam Learmouth and Harley Calvert, with Keelan Burder and Kenzie Ramsbottom replying.

Clifton’s other team, the Hornets, also scored five courtesy of Coby Wilson, Zack Tarpey, Jack Cartwright, Brook Casey and Riley Morgan to win 5-3 at West Coast Sports Ravens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ravens’ goals were scored by Ben Leopold (2) and Aiden Henson.

BJFF Blades Blues beat Staining JFC 3-0, George Carr (2) and Callum Stone the scorers.

FC Rangers Blacks and BJFF Spartans produced an entertaining game Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Atkinson’s hat-trick and Seb Greaves’ goal helped Fleetwood Town Junior Whites beat Poulton FC Blues 4-2, Sam Mott and Dylan Crawshaw netting for Poulton.

Jayden Pain (2) and Oliver Heaton were on the scoresheet as Wyre JFC won 3-2 at Poulton FC Blacks, for whom Eddie Manson and Will Wilson scored.