News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

B&DYFL match of the week: CN Sports Seasiders v Poulton FC Reds

Under-11 teams CN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds provided us with a thrilling Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week to kickstart 2024.
By Andy Moore
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Both teams made outstanding progress in the first phase of the season and have risen from the second tier to the top for their second series of fixtures.

They showed just why as they blew away the cobwebs from the Christmas break with a compelling clash at Common Edge Playing Fields on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poulton Reds manager Charles Mitchell told The Gazette: “We actually had a few games called off because of the weather before the Christmas break, so it was great to get a game on.

Most Popular
CN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds were The Gazette's first Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week for 2024 Picture: Karen TebbuttCN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds were The Gazette's first Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week for 2024 Picture: Karen Tebbutt
CN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds were The Gazette's first Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week for 2024 Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Read More
West Coast Sports Dolphins v Foxhall Sporting

“The pitches are really good at Common Edge and it was a fantastic game. Both teams played really good football.”

CN Sports’ Frankie Nay, whose dad Chris manages the side, offered a player’s perspective, saying: “It was a good game and Poulton are a very good attacking team. We made a few mistakes but played well as a team.”

Both sides have a strong core of players who have been involved since their teams’ formation as under-sevens and have added fresh faces along the way.

The CN Sports Seasiders U11 squad Picture: Karen TebbuttThe CN Sports Seasiders U11 squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The CN Sports Seasiders U11 squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Hide Ad

CN Sports’ boss Chris said: “Most of these players are in their fifth year with us and the ones we have signed since have gelled really well.

Hide Ad

“We’re called the Seasiders but five of the lads are Preston fans!”

Harry’s well-taken goals saw him named player of the match for the Reds, one of three Poulton teams at this age group.

Mason was the Seasiders’ star player for his non-stop running and he also took his chances.

Related topics:Blackpool