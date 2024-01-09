Under-11 teams CN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds provided us with a thrilling Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week to kickstart 2024.

Both teams made outstanding progress in the first phase of the season and have risen from the second tier to the top for their second series of fixtures.

They showed just why as they blew away the cobwebs from the Christmas break with a compelling clash at Common Edge Playing Fields on Saturday.

Poulton Reds manager Charles Mitchell told The Gazette: “We actually had a few games called off because of the weather before the Christmas break, so it was great to get a game on.

CN Sports Seasiders and Poulton FC Reds were The Gazette's first Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week for 2024 Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“The pitches are really good at Common Edge and it was a fantastic game. Both teams played really good football.”

CN Sports’ Frankie Nay, whose dad Chris manages the side, offered a player’s perspective, saying: “It was a good game and Poulton are a very good attacking team. We made a few mistakes but played well as a team.”

Both sides have a strong core of players who have been involved since their teams’ formation as under-sevens and have added fresh faces along the way.

The CN Sports Seasiders U11 squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

CN Sports’ boss Chris said: “Most of these players are in their fifth year with us and the ones we have signed since have gelled really well.

“We’re called the Seasiders but five of the lads are Preston fans!”

Harry’s well-taken goals saw him named player of the match for the Reds, one of three Poulton teams at this age group.