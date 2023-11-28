Two under-10s teams in outstanding form provided us with a top-quality match of the week in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

West Coast Sports Dolphins and Foxhall Sporting are both enjoying an excellent season and Saturday’s encounter certainly warmed the spirits on a bitterly cold day at Common Edge.

Foxhall manager Danny Forrest told The Gazette: “The players were saying they couldn’t feel their feet at the end but they still enjoyed it.

“We have been on a great run but a tough game like that will do the players a lot of good to get them up to scratch.”

West Coast Sports Dolphins and Foxhall Sporting provided plenty of entertainment Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Dolphins boss Ryan White added: “It has its own climate up there and all the goals were in the first half but it was a really good, competitive game.”

Ryan is a former Foxhall coach, who took charge of this new West Coast Sports side over the summer .

He explained: “We had too many players in one of the West Coast teams and there was a bit of an overspill, so I started training this new under-10s team in July and I’m getting the feeling I have a great team.”

The Foxhall Sporting U10s players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Foxhall Sporting, on the other hand, started their league journey as under-sevens and Danny is about to celebrate his first anniversary as team boss.

He recalls: “The team wasn’t winning when I joined but we changed from one training session a week to two and the players have really got their rewards.

“We’ve only added one new player in my time here but we’ll be looking to recruit more as we go up to nine-a-side from seven-a-side next year.

“I want to go through all the age groups with this team. Sometimes I think I’m being silly but they are a great bunch of players and the parents are good too.”

West Coast Sports Dolphins and Foxhall Sporting are both enjoying an excellent season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Ryan agreed and added: “I’d love to take this team right through. When I was at Foxhall, we couldn’t get that team back together after Covid but this new team is doing ever so well.”

The parents’ choice as Dolphins player of the match was Emmanuel, while Andrei was the coaches’ selection.

Both are real team players, who worked their socks off all game and helped out in defence.

Boss Danny was pleased with all his Foxhall players but singled out Nate for an exceptional display in midfield, running with the ball, never giving up and holding his head high throughout.

The West Coast Sports Dolphins U10s squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Elsewhere, U18 Premier leaders Fleetwood Town Junior Whites were 7-0 winners over Clifton Rangers Bees thanks to Shane Wilson (2), Fin Garrett, Ollie Wilson, Rueban Mendonca, Coden Tauber and Alfie McAllister.

BJFF Blades Blues won 3-0 at Fleetwood Town Reds, where Fin Hambley (2) and Charlie Berry were on target.

South Shore Youth stayed top of the Championship as Freddie Steel (3), Cameron Palmer (2), Billy Etheridge, Joe Barnes and Kyle Martin-Moore helped them see off West Coast Ravens.