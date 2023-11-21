Two enthusiastic teams embracing their step up to seven-a-side football met in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under-9s teams Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona are in their third season of league football, but their first with seven players on the field.

Theirs is the top tier of the U9s’ league and Blacks manager Mark Stanley told The Gazette: “It was a great match. Both teams played brilliantly and gave it everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re having a tough season and the boys have found it hard but they are gradually improving.”

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona have stepped up to seven-a-side football Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Maradona are new to the B&DYFL after moving across from the Poulton Primary League.

Manager Dean Newark said: “It was a good end-to-end game, which was well contested by both teams.

“It’s a tough league and we’ve had a mixed bag of results but it’s the right level for this group to move forward.”

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks U9 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers have been in charge since their teams started as under-sevens and Dean said: “This season is really good because I think these players had outgrown five-a-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Small-sided matches are good for development but this is more like a proper football match.”

Mark added: “It’s been really good stepping up to seven-a-side and even though we’re coming up against some really good sides, the team always play with a smile on their face.”

Frankie was the Blacks’ player of the match in recognition of his fantastic play all over the pitch, non-stop running and overall effort.

Action from the Blackpool and District Youth Football League match between Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maradona’s James was their star player as Dean explained: “James always gives 110 per cent, looking to play forward when he’s in possession, trying to win the ball back when he isn’t and creating space to receive the ball.”

Only one U18 Premier Division game survived the weather as FC Rangers lost 6-5 to Clifton Rangers Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Campbell (3), Ross Gallagher and Tyrese Peltier netted for FC but an own goal, Lucas Burgess, Billy Acton, Noah McClaren, Cameron Learmouth and Harvey Calvert gave the Bees victory.

South Shore Youth top the Championship after beating Fleetwood Gym Wanderers 10-1 through Billy Etheridge (3), Cameron Palmer (3), Jayden Moore (2), Freddie Steele and Kyle Martin-Moore.