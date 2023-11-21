News you can trust since 1873
B&DYFL match of the week: Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks v Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona

Two enthusiastic teams embracing their step up to seven-a-side football met in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week.
By Andy Moore
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Under-9s teams Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona are in their third season of league football, but their first with seven players on the field.

Theirs is the top tier of the U9s’ league and Blacks manager Mark Stanley told The Gazette: “It was a great match. Both teams played brilliantly and gave it everything.

“We’re having a tough season and the boys have found it hard but they are gradually improving.”

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona have stepped up to seven-a-side football Picture: Karen TebbuttBlackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona have stepped up to seven-a-side football Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Maradona are new to the B&DYFL after moving across from the Poulton Primary League.

Manager Dean Newark said: “It was a good end-to-end game, which was well contested by both teams.

“It’s a tough league and we’ve had a mixed bag of results but it’s the right level for this group to move forward.”

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks U9 team Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks U9 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Both managers have been in charge since their teams started as under-sevens and Dean said: “This season is really good because I think these players had outgrown five-a-side.

“Small-sided matches are good for development but this is more like a proper football match.”

Mark added: “It’s been really good stepping up to seven-a-side and even though we’re coming up against some really good sides, the team always play with a smile on their face.”

Frankie was the Blacks’ player of the match in recognition of his fantastic play all over the pitch, non-stop running and overall effort.

Action from the Blackpool and District Youth Football League match between Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona Picture: Karen TebbuttAction from the Blackpool and District Youth Football League match between Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Maradona Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Maradona’s James was their star player as Dean explained: “James always gives 110 per cent, looking to play forward when he’s in possession, trying to win the ball back when he isn’t and creating space to receive the ball.”

Only one U18 Premier Division game survived the weather as FC Rangers lost 6-5 to Clifton Rangers Bees.

Connor Campbell (3), Ross Gallagher and Tyrese Peltier netted for FC but an own goal, Lucas Burgess, Billy Acton, Noah McClaren, Cameron Learmouth and Harvey Calvert gave the Bees victory.

South Shore Youth top the Championship after beating Fleetwood Gym Wanderers 10-1 through Billy Etheridge (3), Cameron Palmer (3), Jayden Moore (2), Freddie Steele and Kyle Martin-Moore.

Cole Stephenson and Ashton Barker scored as BJFF Blades Blues lost 3-2 at Ramsbottom United in the Lancashire FA Cup.

