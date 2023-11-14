B&DYFL match of the week: Lytham Junior Maroons v Clifton Rangers Stingers
Both teams came together in the summer with five-a-side league football a new experience for the players, as well as team bosses Anthony Mulligan and Nathan Gourley.
After an enjoyable match of the week, Maroons boss Anthony told The Gazette: “It was a really good game and both sides did really well.
“It was a game of two halves but there was really good shooting, passing and tackling from both teams.
“It’s the first season for me and the boys and we’re all learning as we go, trying to give the players as much match awareness and ball time as we can.
“We had 24 players in this age group at Lytham Juniors and split them into three teams.
“We’ve only played since September but already it’s like watching a different set of players.”
Stingers manager Nathan added: “It was a good game. We made a bit of a slow start but really got into it and it was a great comeback.
“We’ve had some ups and downs so far but the players are improving every week and they love it, which is the main thing.
“Some of the players have been training at Clifton for up to two years but the team only came together in the summer, when we added a couple of newcomers.”
Like Anthony, Nathan is a player’s parent who decided to play a part himself.
He explained: “I’ve helped to coach for a few years but managing a team on my own is something I haven’t done before. It’s tough juggling different things but I really enjoy it.”
Anthony agrees and said: “I’m new to managing but I thought I’d be there anyway watching my son, so why not have a go?
“I’m really enjoying it and helping to bring the players on is preferable to watching from the sidelines.”
The Lytham player of the match award was shared between Will, for his overall performance, and Leo, for his goals.
The Clifton award went to the whole team as Nathan explained: “All the scorers were different and everybody listened really well at half-time.”
The U18 Premier Division was on hold last weekend as the Lancashire FA Cup took place.
BJFF Blades Blues travel to Ramsbottom United in the last 16 after a comfortable 3-0 win at Charnock Richard thanks to Josh Wilcox, Josh Hamer and Kieran Ricci.
Clifton Rangers Bees lost 5-4 on penalties to Cockerham Youth after a 4-4 draw, Noah McClaren and Harley Calvert both scoring twice.
A depleted Fleetwood Town Junior Whites went down 3-0 at Tottington United.
There was a huge game in the Championship as Staining JFC went top with a 4-3 win at West Coast Sports.
Rueben Williams led the way with a hat-trick, while Jack Ashton was also on target.
Oliver Heaton (3), Michael Bishop (2), Matthew Spencer-Bonney, Jayden Pain and Brad Harrison gave Wyre Juniors Diamonds an 8-2 win over Fleetwood Gym Wanderers as Keenan Burder and Alex Sheldon replied.