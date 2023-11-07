B&DYFL match of the week: CN Sports Blues v Spirit of Youth Scorpions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Blues formed this summer after the club decided to introduce a second side at Under-9s level this season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.
The Scorpions are in their second season of league action and are progressing very nicely.
Assistant manager Dan Davis told the Gazette: “It was a good performance, particularly the second half, and we are on a really good run at the moment.”
It’s been a whirlwind few months for Blues manager Oscar McDowell and his fellow parents, who have taken on the running of the side.
Oscar explained: “It came together quite quickly over the summer and a group of parents are sharing the responsibility.
“We’ve had to do our DBS checks, coaching modules and first aid courses.
“Some of the children have trained with the club for a couple of years and some have joined us from other clubs.
“We met our match on Saturday but we are a new team and we have players of all abilities.”
Spirit of Youth have had to adapt quickly too, with a switch from five to seven-a-side football this season.
Dan added: “We have impressed massively and I think the extra players on the pitch is giving everybody more confidence.”
All the effort has been worthwhile for Blues boss Oscar, who explained: “The matches have been a 50-50 mix.
“We’ve had some incredible results, whereas Saturday’s was a game too far, but the important thing is that everyone is enjoying it.
“These kids are developing really well and we have great parents, who understand that we are all just volunteers.”
CN Sports’ player of the match was defender Timmy, who controlled the play and never stopped working throughout.
For the Scorpions, Enzo was the parents’ star player and Alexander was the managers’ choice.
Both showed fine defensive attributes, while Enzo is a highly versatile player and Alexander very strong.
In the U18 Premier Division, FC Rangers went second in the league with an emphatic 6-2 victory at home to Clifton Rangers Hornets.
That came courtesy of goals from Karson Dean (2), Xavier Gill, Dillon Dennis, Connor Campbell and Christian Cookson with Dylan Turner and Luke Smith replying.
In the Championship, West Coast Sports Ravens kept up the pressure on leaders South Shore Youth with a 8-2 win over Fleetwood Gym Wanderers.
Ravens’ scorers were Mason Hutton, Aiden Henson, Scott Bullivant, Ben Hamer and a brace apiece for Harley Maskell and Ben Leopold.
A hat-trick each from Cameron Palmer and Nicholas Vladmirov helped South Shore Youth to a 9-1 win at Wyre Juniors Diamonds.
Billy Etheridge bagged a brace and Freddie Steele completed the scoring.
Reuben Williams also helped himself to two goals as Staining JFC posted a 3-1 win against Poulton FC Blacks.
Justin Kirkham also scored for Staining while Eddie Marson replied.