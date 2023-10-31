News you can trust since 1873
B&DYFL match of the week: St Annes Yellows v Foxhall Sporting

St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting staged a thrilling rerun of last season’s Hogan Cup final when they met as Under-9 teams in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week.
By Andy Moore
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT
Foxhall won the cup for the second successive year in May but St Annes gave them another competitive and exciting game on Saturday, the teams having moved up to seven-a-side football.

Yellows manager Scott Senior told The Gazette: “We were two of the strongest sides last year and, this season, some strong sides have moved across from the Poulton League.

“The boys have coped well and it was a very competitive game. Foxhall were clinical but it was an end-to-end game, which the players really enjoyed.”

The Foxhall Sporting squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The Foxhall Sporting squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Foxhall boss Lee Barker added: “It was a great game played in great spirit. All my lads and lady (Nevaeh) were outstanding and battled for each other with great passion.”

Lee has welcomed new faces to his team this season, adding: “We’ve lost three to academy football, so it’s been a case of regrouping.

“They have gelled really quickly and adapted to seven-a-side, which is a different game.

The St Annes Yellows team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The St Annes Yellows team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“Seven of these players have been together since they were three. It’s a great group and I want to go all the way through with them.”

St Annes have enjoyed continuity too as Scott explained: “This is our third season and the nine players we started with are all still here.

“We put friends together from the start and that has made life easier, and we’ve added three new players this season for the move to seven-a-side.”

Both teams named two players of the match. Sonny starred for Foxhall with a fearless display in the goalkeeping role he has taken on this season, while the boundless energy of Nevaeh in central midfield earned her the parents’ vote.

St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting met in last season's Hogan Cup final Picture: Karen Tebbutt
St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting met in last season's Hogan Cup final Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Captain Tommy's leading role all over the pitch made him stand out for St Annes, though ever-dangerous striker Henry shared the award.

Elsewhere, there are new leaders in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League U18 Championship as South Shore Youth beat Poulton FC Blues 4-2 to go ahead of Staining JFC, who had their match called off.

Leo Saxon grabbed a brace and there were further goals from Billy Etheridge and Freddie Steele.

West Coast Sports Ravens also took advantage to go second with a 7-2 win at home to Wyre Juniors Diamonds, courtesy of goals from Aiden Henson (3), Ben Hamer (2), Harley Maskell and Lewis Shaw as Jayden Payne and Charlie Sandford scored for Wyre.

St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting met last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt
St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting met last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt
In the Premier Division, FC Rangers beat Wyre JFC with FC’s goals coming from Karson Dean (5), Tyrese Peltier (4), Connor Campbell (2), Xavier Gil and Christian Cookson, while Luke Ronson (2), Ethan Hamlett and Alex Fairhurst netted for Wyre.

Clifton Rangers Bees were 6-3 winners over BJFF Blades Blues for whom Callum Stone, George Carr and Daniel Taylor were on target.

Luke Smith and Leo Baker scored as Clifton Rangers Hornets lost 8-2 at Fleetwood Town Junior Reds.

