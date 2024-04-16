B&DYFL match of the week: West Coast Sports Chargers v Fleetwood Town Juniors Blues
While the wet weather has played havoc across all sports, there were no issues for the U7s representing the Chargers and the Blues.
Chargers’ boss Karl Spencer-Davies told The Gazette: “It was a really good performance from our team.
“The ground was nice and the ball rolled really well, there were no issues with the pitch at all – everything was fantastic.”
His opposite number, Wayne Collumbine, was in full agreement, adding: “The pitch was the best we could have hoped for really.
“I was expecting them to be knee-deep in mud but, whatever they have done on the pitch, it really paid off.
“We’re usually on artificial pitches, so it made a big difference in terms of having to have a better first touch and the ball maybe not always running true – but I was really impressed with what I saw.”
Though both bosses are looking for a successful end to this season, plans are being made for 2024/25.
Karl said: “The season has gone really well, we’re quite a new team and I’m impressed with where we’ve come from.
“We’re looking at playing a year up next season and going into U8s playing in the U9 league, but in a lower category.”
The Blues have had a more mixed campaign, Wayne admitting: “It started off well, then we had a bit of a dip, but it’s a learning curve and it’s about enjoyment at this age.
“Hopefully we’ll have a good end to this season and push on next year – I can’t wait.”
Both teams impressed their respective managers so much that they nominated players of the match.
Karl highlighted three of his team, starting with Theo whose defensive work was exceptional along with his positional play and distribution.
Tedi scored a couple of goals in addition to good work down the right, while Arlo showed great determination and never gave up.
Wayne nominated goalkeeper Vincent, who was thrilled at saving his first penalty, while Reggie never stopped running and gave everything to his team.
The U18s finally managed to play as a huge game at the top saw BJFF Blades Blues travel to Fleetwood Town Reds.
They halted the Blues’ quest for a perfect record by drawing 1-1, Jake Ryan on target for the visitors.
In the Hogan Cup, Connor Campbell (2), Karson Dean, Xavier Gil and Alex Lees gave FC Rangers U17s a 5-2 win over Clifton Rangers Bees, whose goals came from Noah McLaren and Toby Williams.
The Hogan Plate quarter-finals saw Wyre JFC Diamonds win 7-3 at South Shore Youth, Michael Bishop (2), Stanley Brierley, Oliver Heaton, Joel Baines, Ben Hall and Tom Bowman scoring for the winners.
Billy Etheridge, Daniel Russell and Hisham netted for the hosts.
Staining JFC beat Clifton Rangers Hornets 6-1 with Kaleb Deans (3), Jack Ashton (2) and Rueben Williams scoring, while Riley Morgan did so for the Hornets.
Two goals from Lewis Shaw and Calum Toth, along with further efforts from Aiden Hensen and Ben Leopold, saw West Coast Sports Ravens win 6-2 against Poulton FC Blues.
Their consolation goals came from Kai Davies and Ben Hamer.