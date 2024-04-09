Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s certainly the case for this South Shore U7s side, who are playing a year up and only joined the competition in January.

Manager James Strangwick told The Gazette: “We are a school year one team who formed last summer but we had to wait until they all turned six to start playing matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a really good, end-to-end game, played in a good spirit at a very windy Common Edge.

South Shore Youth Blacks and St Annes Purples met at Common Edge in the B&DYFL Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“St Annes have improved massively since we first played them, so credit to them and their manager.”

The manager in question is Philip Leyden, who said: “It was a good game on a day a lot of matches were called off.

“We have really come together as a team recently and started to pass the ball about, and we’ve scored some cracking goals.”

The South Shore Youth Blacks U7 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both bosses are looking forward to the final few games of this season and building for their under-eights campaign.

The Blacks have a Hogan Plate clash with Freckleton to look forward to this weekend.

Manager James added: “We can’t wait for next season.

“This season has mainly been about the players finding their feet on grass and getting used to that match feeling.

South Shore Youth Blacks and St Annes Purples are in their first season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’re the only under-sevens team at South Shore and the club has been brilliant. They have really looked after us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Purples had no issues bonding as a team – almost all the players are classmates at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary in St Annes.

“The team came together last summer. We have nine players and some of them have really come on,” added boss Philip, who will have three sons playing for the club at different age levels next season.

His Purples player of the match was Jude, who played in various positions including goalkeeper, while Hudson was the Blacks’ choice for his amazing attitude and tireless running.