Two under-nines teams who have enjoyed a top season treated us to an excellent match of the week.

St Annes Blacks and Fylde Coast Soccer Figos have played in the top tier throughout the season and have featured in some highly competitive games, including Saturday’s at Blackpool Road.

Blacks manager Glyn Lawson told The Gazette: “It was a strong match with two very good teams playing each other. It’s been a really good season with good games throughout.”

FCSF manager Ryan Riches agreed, adding: “It’s always a good game when we play St Annes. It was cold and windy but the players did well in the conditions.

“It was a great opportunity to implement what we’ve been working on in training and Ben made some great saves.”

Both teams are completing their third season of league football but, for the Figos, it’s their first campaign in the Blackpool and District Youth League.

Ryan explained: “We moved over from the Poulton Primary League at the start of this season. We got off to a good start and that has continued.”

Both managers have seen players grow with the team since the under-sevens and Glyn added: “Some players move on but we have a core who have been with us since the start.

“We’ve also added a few new ones since going up to seven-a-side last season. It’s absolutely fantastic to see them all develop.”

Both teams are looking forward to their final league games of the season but are no longer involved in the cups.

“Playing in the Hogan Cup was one of the reasons for moving over to the Blackpool league,” added Ryan.

“We won the (Poulton League’s) Coulton Cup at Fleetwood Town last season and it would be great to play at Bloomfield Road as well in a Hogan Cup final.”

The Blacks reached a Hogan final as under-eights last year and, although they couldn’t repeat the feat this time, Glyn said: “We have two league games to play and then the end-of-season tournament, so we still have plenty of football before the break.”

Both teams had a coaches’ and parents’ choice for player of the match.

Will’s fantastic work rate stood out for the St Annes coaches, while Austin got the parents’ vote for an amazing performance in goal.

For the Figos, Jensen has been working on keeping his head up to pick out the right pass.

He did that most effectively to make a big impact and be named his coaches’ player of the match.

The parents chose Max, whose fine finishing made him a constant threat and he linked up well.