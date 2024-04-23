Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match was played at Common Edge instead of Polish Juniors’ usual Stanley Park home.

Assistant manager Lucasz told The Gazette: “I would say it was a really close game and we enjoyed it.

“It was an entertaining game for the parents, with lots of shots and good tackling.”

The U9s Polish Juniors squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Pumas’ head coach Andrew Millar agreed, saying: “It was a good game and one of those really tense ones.

“We’ve had a good season and moved up into the third tier after Christmas. We’ve done really well and won more than we’ve lost.”

Lucasz says it’s about finding the right level to maximise the players’ enjoyment, adding: “We started as under-sevens and have got better year on year.

The U9s from Polish Juniors FC and Poulton Town Pumas met at Common Edge Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We moved up two tiers but asked to move down one because we don’t want the players to lose confidence.

“The club started to come together about five years ago and we are open to every kid.

“We have players from Gambia, Pakistan and England as well as Polish players. We get some new players every season but most of the boys stay.”

The Pumas are newcomers to the Blackpool competition this season after two years of five-a-side in the Poulton and District Primary League.

The Polish Juniors FC and Poulton Town Pumas players were praised for their efforts Picture: Karen Tebbutt

They have handled the switch to seven-a-side smoothly as Andrew added: “The players have been together from the start and have different skill sets which complement each other well.

“Jack is our top scorer and Nathan is a brilliant keeper, who gets lots of plaudits.”

Arlo was their man of the match, really getting stuck in despite playing out of position up front.

Goalkeeper Alex saved a penalty but the Polish U9s’ player of the match was Philip, who worked hard for the team.

Polish Juniors FC and Poulton Town Pumas provided a match of the week packed with action and tension Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The B&DYFL season may be approaching its conclusion but that doesn’t mean boots can be hung up for the summer.