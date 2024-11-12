B&DYFL match of the week: Kirkham Junior Yellows v Poulton Town Pumas

By Andy Moore
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 12:15 BST

The Kirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas U10s provided us with an exciting and hard-fought match of the week when they met in the Blackpool and District Youth League on Saturday.

It has been a challenging start to the season for both teams, but they are continuing to progress and enjoy their football in this second year of seven-a-side competition.

Yellows manager Lee Hilton explained: “We have lost players to the club’s other under-10s team, so it’s a transition period for us.

“This was a very good game and both teams gave their all.

Kirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas met last weekend Picture: Karen TebbuttKirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas met last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“We have been on a nice run recently, though a bit of luck has eluded us.”

His Pumas counterpart, Andy Miller, said: “This was a very close, tight and hard-fought game.

“It was a tough start to the season but we’re doing okay.”

The Kirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas U10s have progressed this season Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Kirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas U10s have progressed this season Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Both teams are developing without adding new bodies since last season.

Lee, who has been in charge since the team was formed, added: ”We’ve had boys stepping up and trying new positions, but they do everything we ask of them.

“We did have a new lad come down recently but it always takes time to introduce new players.”

Andy has been at the Pumas’ helm for 18 months and added: “It’s been mostly the same players since the start.

Kirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas are enjoying their second year of seven-a-side Picture: Karen TebbuttKirkham Junior Yellows and Poulton Town Pumas are enjoying their second year of seven-a-side Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“They are developing well together and they all enjoy it.”

The Pumas’ player of the match was Blake, who worked hard defensively and passed the ball well.

“I asked him to get to the ball first and he did just that,” said Andy.

Jonathan was the Yellows’ star player, while Frankie was the parents’ choice.

The Poulton Town Pumas line-up Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Poulton Town Pumas line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt
“They both stood out for their effort,” explained Lee. “They covered every blade of grass.”

Both clubs showed their respects on Remembrance weekend, observing a minute’s silence before kick-off.

