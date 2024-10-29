B&DYFL match of the week: CN Sports Blues v Fylde Coast Soccer Iniestas
CN Sports Blues and Fylde Coast Soccer Iniestas are finding their feet in the top division in their first season of league football.
Blues manager Jenny Brocklehurst told The Gazette: “We have only just moved up and it’s a good test for the players. We are giving other teams a close game.”
Her Iniestas counterpart, Michael Penney, said: “The players were fantastic and showed what they have been doing in training.
“Off the ball, they showed great resilience to win the ball back high up the pitch. In possession, the link-up play and desire to drive forward as a team was fantastic.”
Blues boss Jenny is in her first season as a coach but explained: “I played for over 20 years for Blackburn Rovers and Accrington Stanley.
“I’ve always been coached and I’d never tried coaching myself, but I love it and the players are loving it too.
“A lot of them have been playing together since they were four in our CN Active Sunday sessions.
“I’ve also become vice-chairman and will be coaching CN Sports’ new women’s team, so I’ve really thrown myself into it.”
Iniestas boss Michael learned the coaching ropes last season at Thornton Cleveleys FC.
He explains: “I took charge there this time last year but moved over to FCS this summer with my son, Jackson, who had been playing a year up.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of lads. They all work together and play really well, and the parents are brilliant too.”
Michael’s player of the match for the Iniestas was Mason, while Jaxon was the parents’ choice.
Mason showed great confidence in applying his skills, while Jaxon was ruthless in front of goal.
For the Blues, Toby was the coaches’ player of the match and Ralph took the parents’ prize.
Toby slotted in superbly in his first game in defence, while Ralph gave a great performance in goal and later excelled in attack.
Any interested players are invited to join Jenny for the CN Sports Women’s training sessions at Lytham St Annes High School.
Sessions will take place each Wednesday from 8pm-9pm, starting November 13.