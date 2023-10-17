Two teams who won cups in their debut season in the Blackpool and District Youth League met for the first time in our match of the week last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under-eights teams Blackpool Wren Rovers Blues and Fleetwood Gym Warriors have both enjoyed a positive start to their second season and played a closely-contested match on Saturday.

Warriors manager Michael Gaynor told The Gazette: “It was a hard-fought battle against a good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started in the bottom division and now we’re playing in the top division for the first time this season.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blues met Fleetwood Gym Warriors Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“It’s almost all teams we haven’t played before in this league but the players are finding their feet really well.”

His Blues counterpart, Marcin Fornalik, added: “This was a really good, intense game for both sides and I’m really happy with the performance of my players.

“Some of them had been unwell but they all gave 100 per cent.

Action as Blackpool Wren Rovers Blues met Fleetwood Gym Warriors Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The weather was nice, the referee was fantastic and the supporters got behind all the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those games I really like to watch and to coach in. We had a good season at under-sevens and we’re still doing well.”

Like Fleetwood Gym, the Wren Rovers squad is very much the same as last season but this could be their last campaign together.

Marcin explained: “Some of the players are going into academies, which don’t want them playing grassroots, but this is an amazing journey for the players.”

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Blues team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Gym boss Michael anticipates no such issues and said: “Hopefully this team will go straight through the age levels together.

“My son is in the squad and loves it, and hopefully I’ll be there too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors striker Jamie went in goal due to injury and was their player of the match, Michael adding: “Jamie stood in and did a great job.”

Matteo was among the Blues players who had been unwell but gave everything and was their coaches’ player of the match.

The Fleetwood Gym Warriors' U8s team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Marcin’s son James was the parents’ choice for keeping the game moving to give his side the best chance.

In the U18s Premier Division, Shaney Wilson’s double set leaders Fleetwood Town Juniors Whites on their way to a 5-0 derby win against their Reds team as Reuben Mendonca, Kole Pratt and Ray Sampson completed the scoring.

FC Rangers went second as Karson Dean, Ethan Shaw and Xavier Gil gave them a 3-2 win over BJFF Blades Blues, for whom George Carr and Josh Hamer netted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Championship Division, goals from Avinash Gopinath (2), Hayden Davies, Kai Davies and Dylan Crawshaw saw Poulton FC Blues move into second with a 5-0 win against West Coast Sports Ravens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Palmer bagged two as his South Shore Youth team went third in beating Fleetwood Gym Wanderers 5-3.

Leo Saxon, Billy Etheridge and Nicholas Vladimirov completed the South Shore Youth scoring, with Jayden Rimmer (2) and Nick Barling on target for the Wanderers.