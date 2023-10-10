Two new under-nines teams in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League treated us to an excellent match of the week at Boundary Park.

The home side from FC Rangers is a brand new team formed in the past few weeks, while Staining U9s have moved across from the Poulton and District Primary League.

This was the fifth game of the campaign for both teams and they are progressing fast.

Things have moved ever so quickly for Rangers’ manager Emily Tobin, who told The Gazette: “I’ve come from a different club and it’s all gone from nothing to a new team with new kit in a few weeks.

FC Rangers' U9s Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“I’ve brought a few players from my previous club but some of them have never played before and they are doing fantastic.”

Her Staining counterpart, Ben Drury, said: “It was a good game. We played some good football and passed and moved like we’d worked on.

“We are working together as a team, moving forwards and back together with decent energy.

The Staining players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve changed leagues and are enjoying playing different teams.

“We have four new players this season but most have been with us for a few years and a lot are friends from Staining Primary School.”

Something else that is new for the players this season is seven-a-side matches, having played five-a-side at younger age levels.

Ben added: “It means players start to think more about positions and let the ball do the moving. We had some really good passages of play.

The FC Rangers and Staining players showed their progress last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“Last season we took a few beatings in the top division of the PDPL but that doesn’t matter to these players. They are all friends who enjoy learning and playing together.”

Emily said: “It was a good, close game and the players are all learning as they go. We are a development team and there’s a lot of progression.”

FC Rangers’ player of the match was Clayton for an outstanding overall performance, while Harry’s passing and moving earned him the parents’ award.