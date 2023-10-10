News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Stabbing victim in hospital after being slashed in neck
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

Junior match of the week: FC Rangers and Staining's promising progress

Two new under-nines teams in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League treated us to an excellent match of the week at Boundary Park.
By Andy Moore
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The home side from FC Rangers is a brand new team formed in the past few weeks, while Staining U9s have moved across from the Poulton and District Primary League.

This was the fifth game of the campaign for both teams and they are progressing fast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things have moved ever so quickly for Rangers’ manager Emily Tobin, who told The Gazette: “I’ve come from a different club and it’s all gone from nothing to a new team with new kit in a few weeks.

Most Popular
FC Rangers' U9s Picture: Karen TebbuttFC Rangers' U9s Picture: Karen Tebbutt
FC Rangers' U9s Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Read More
The lowdown on Neil Critchley’s time at Liverpool

“I’ve brought a few players from my previous club but some of them have never played before and they are doing fantastic.”

Her Staining counterpart, Ben Drury, said: “It was a good game. We played some good football and passed and moved like we’d worked on.

“We are working together as a team, moving forwards and back together with decent energy.

The Staining players Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Staining players Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The Staining players Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Hide Ad

“We’ve changed leagues and are enjoying playing different teams.

Hide Ad

“We have four new players this season but most have been with us for a few years and a lot are friends from Staining Primary School.”

Something else that is new for the players this season is seven-a-side matches, having played five-a-side at younger age levels.

Ben added: “It means players start to think more about positions and let the ball do the moving. We had some really good passages of play.

The FC Rangers and Staining players showed their progress last weekend Picture: Karen TebbuttThe FC Rangers and Staining players showed their progress last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The FC Rangers and Staining players showed their progress last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Hide Ad

“Last season we took a few beatings in the top division of the PDPL but that doesn’t matter to these players. They are all friends who enjoy learning and playing together.”

Emily said: “It was a good, close game and the players are all learning as they go. We are a development team and there’s a lot of progression.”

Hide Ad

FC Rangers’ player of the match was Clayton for an outstanding overall performance, while Harry’s passing and moving earned him the parents’ award.

Joe was named the Staining player of the match for his link-up play, passing and constant hard work.

Related topics:BlackpoolThe Gazette