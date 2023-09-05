Barrow V Blackpool preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of tonight's EFL Trophy game

Blackpool travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow in their opening game of the EFL Trophy group stages (K.O. 7pm).

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders head into this one on the back of their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Neil Critchley has admitted he will give different players opportunities during the cup matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some of the key information ahead of this evening’s game:

The opposition

Barrow have made a bright start to their League Two campaign.

They currently sit fourth in the table with 11 points from their opening six games.

They’ve won three, drawn two and lost one.

Blackpool travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

Last time out they produced a 1-0 victory over Harrogate, with Kian Spence scoring the only goal of the game at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in their previous home game they drew 1-1 with newly promoted Wrexham.

The coach

Pete Wild is the current man at the helm at Holker Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old started his coaching career in the academy at Oldham Athletic, as well as working with the England Amputees side.

After a number of caretaker spells with the first team at Boundary Park, he was handed the job permanently in March 2019 following the resignation of Paul Scholes, but departed at the end of the same season.

Wild spent a couple of years with Halifax Town, before making the move to Barrow last summer, and guided the club to a ninth place finish.

Key players

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emile Acquah leads the scoring charts for Barrow so far this season, with three goals to his name since joining the club from Maidenhead United.

Meanwhile, Spence’s strike against Harrogate was his second of the campaign.

Previous meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams met in the first round of the EFL Cup last year.

After finishing 0-0, the game at Bloomfield Road went to penalties, with Barrow claiming a 4-3 victory.

Overall record

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams first met in the FA Cup in 1925, with a replay required a couple of days later following a 0-0 draw.

Nearly a century later, they went head-to-head again- this time in the EFL Trophy in 2020.

Out of the four fixtures, Blackpool have won one and lost one on penalties.