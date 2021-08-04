Barnoldswick 2 Squires Gate 2: First point for Gate thanks to last-gasp goal by keeper Mike Hale

Gate boss Luke Evans initially made one change to the side beaten by Lower Breck on Saturday, bringing in Kieran Feeney for Jack Iley, but was forced into a second when Nathan Bartram was injured in the warm-up and Max Rogers replaced him.

After a fairly quiet start, Gate took the lead after 20 minutes through Josh Pollard. The midfielder cut inside smartly from the left and fired brilliantly into the far bottom corner from outside the area, beating former Gate keeper Jordan Gidley.

Ryan Riley produced an excellent block at the other end and striker Feeney ought to have doubled the lead on 29 minutes, shooting over from Dean Ing’s clever flick.

Barnoldswick were level on 37 minutes, when striker Paul Turner left the defence appealing in vain for offside as he beat new Gate keeper Hale.

It remained 1-1 at half-time and the second half began slowly, like the first, Hale making a comfortable save on 50 minutes.

The hosts took the lead 15 minutes later, when Isaac Abankwah brought down his man as Gate struggled to clear their lines and a penalty was awarded.

Hale saved the spot-kick from Barnoldswick captain Andy Hill, who tapped home the rebound.

Gate introduced striker Iley, then Ollie Burgess as they looked to get back into the game.

Feeney shot wide from range but Barnoldswick stood up to the Gate pressure until the visitors won a stoppage-time corner.

Burgess’ delivery was punched clear only as far as Hale, who volleyed home with the final kick to send his teammates wild.

Gate: Hale, Riley, Rogers, Abankwah, Higham, Westwood(C), Pollard, Webster, Feeney, Ing, Boyd; Subs: Welsh, Garrett, Burgess, Iley.