AFC Blackpool 4 Holker Old Boys 0: Two for John-Jo Morris on happy homecoming

This was the Mechanics’ first home game since last season, having had to play every pre-season friendly away due to work on the ground at Jepson Way.

New signings Matt Lawlor and Sam Staunton-Turner started, Lawlor taking the place of Fran Donaghy, who suffered a wrist injury in Saturday’s win at Ashton Town.

John-Jo Morris scoring one of his two goals for early pace-setters AFC Blackpool against Holker Old Boys Picture: ADAM GEE

The Cumbrians were hoping to build on their opening-day draw with Golcar United but the home side were soon creating chances, Ben Roberts looking dangerous out wide.

Their pressure paid off after only nine minutes as the centre-backs combined from Adam Sumner’s corner to the back-post. Kyle Higham towered above the rest and nodded down for Lawlor to score.

Holker responded by forcing a series of corner but AFC keeper Dan Hall commanded his box well.

Ryan McLean and Billy McKenna linked up to put John-Jo Morris in space and the winger fired into the bottom right corner on 15 minutes.

And with Staunton-Turner and Sumner dominating the midfield, resilient AFC led 2-0 at half-time.

Martin Baird’s side were just as bright after the floodlights had been switched on for the second half.

Captain Sumner’s free-kick was saved but AFC went three up on 57 minutes.Roberts cut inside at pace and laid the ball off for Morris, whose curling shot from the edge of the box crept under the keeper for his second of the night.

Baird rang the changes as Danny Pickering, Ellis Wilson and Conah Bishop replaced Lawlor, Roberts and McKenna. Holker created a few half-chances but lacked a finishing touch and AFC showed them how it’s down on 75 minutes.

Oscar Radcliffe, Saturday’s two-goal hero at Ashton, played in a deeper full-back role but still netted his third of the season with a low shot at the back post from a delivery by quick-footed Kyle White.

AFC: Hall, Radcliffe, McLean, Sumner, Higham, Lawlor, Roberts, Staunton-Turner, McKenna, White, Morris; Subs: Wilson, Duffield, Pickering, Buchan, Bishop