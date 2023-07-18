The Coasters’ goals came from, Nick Haughton, Gold Omotayo (2), Emeka Obi, Siyabonga Ligendza and a trialist in their 6-2 victory.

Fresh from their training week in St Andrews, Fylde scored after only six minutes as Omotayo picked up a loose ball and teed up the trialist to arrow a strike into the top corner.

Gold Omotayo scores his second in Fylde's six-goal victory at Bamber Bridge Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Kieran Glynn won a free-kick 25 yards out and Haughton smashed the set-piece in off the underside of the bar.

A crazy five minutes then brought four goals in quick succession. It started when Omotayo skipped past several Brig players and into the area to slot into the bottom left corner for his first goal in a Fylde shirt.

Bamber Bridge grabbed one back when Jordan Butterworth spotted Theo Richardson off his line and lifted his shot over the Fylde keeper from 40 yards.

But Fylde looked like scoring from every attack and Omotayo soon added his second, beating Brig’s trialist keeper after being released by Haughton’s clever flick.

Fifteen minutes of calm followed before Obi popped up on the stroke of half-time to head home a Haughton corner at the back post and make it 5-1 at the break.

The hosts scored their second straight from the restart, when their trialist striker found the bottom corner from Macauley Wilson’s defence-splitting pass.

The Coasters replied when Jon Ustabasi burst down the right and crossed for Ligendza to volley home.

Luke Charman had the chance of a seventh from Taelor O’Kane’s through-ball but couldn’t beat the keeper.

Head coach Murray said: “I think you could tell we'd had a really tough week's training. We wanted to come into this game a little fatigued to test us mentally and physically. There were some really good passages of play at times and some really sloppy things too.”

Fylde (first 60mins): Richardson, Obi, Davis, Conlan, Trialist, Walker, Philliskirk, Glynn, Trialist, Haughton, Omotayo.

Fylde (last 30): Trialist, O’Kane, Whitmore, Bird, Barrett, Whitehead, Hatfield, Evans, Ustabasi, Charman, Ligendza.