Former Blackpool, Sheffield United and Walsall figure lands League One job

The former Blackpool man wasn't out of the coaching game long after leaving AFC Fylde earlier this month.

Andy Taylor has got a new coaching role. The promotion-winning Blackpool defender is now at Bolton Wanderers. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool defender Andy Taylor has landed himself a role at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Taylor - who played 47 games for the Seasiders from 2016 to 2017 - has been appointed as the new manager of the Trotters’ B Team. He has been retired since 2020 and after leaving his role at nearby AFC Fylde earlier this month, he has now taken up a new role.

After the appointment was confirmed, former Seasiders defender and now Bolton boss Ian Evatt said to The Bolton News: “Andy went a long way in the first team recruitment process, he caught our eye, and we had some lengthy, detailed conversations.

“We didn’t think he was ready right now for the first team role but we think he has a really bright future in coaching and the next stage of his progression would fit the B Team.

“It is great that he is leaving a first-team role to come and be a part of that, he is an exciting young coach who had a good playing career.

“Sometimes that doesn’t translate but what I have seen with Andy is that the coaching information he gives does relate to the quality of career that he had, which was a really good standard.

“I am delighted to get him and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the lads.”

Taylor brings an experience of a 16-year playing career to Bolton's next generation. He was on the books of Blackburn Rovers and had two spells at Blackpool, as well as loans at Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town and Tranmere Rovers.

He played for Sheffield United from 2009 to 2012 and played most the most games of his career for Walsall after spending six-years in the Midlands before joining Blackpool and then winding down his career with Oldham Athletic and AFC Fylde.