Amateur football: Teams take their places in cup finals

Last weekend saw league and cup matches played in the Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

In the Premier Cup, Fleetwood FC took on Bloomfield Brewhouse and found themselves up against it when they were reduced to 10 men after only 10 minutes.

However, the attitude and hard work of those 10 men paid off with the reward of a 6-0 victory and a place in the final.

The other half of the draw saw Highfield Social taking on Clifton Rangers in a match that was closer than Social would have liked.

​Highfield Social will meet Fleetwood FC in the Premier Cup final Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT​Highfield Social will meet Fleetwood FC in the Premier Cup final Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT
Nevertheless, they ran out 5-3 winners to set up a final against Fleetwood FC at Poolfoot Farm on Friday, May 26.

As for the Division One Cup, the top two teams from phase one came up against each other.

Westview and Trilanco FC played out a very entertaining, end-to-end game.

In the end, it was Westview who edged a 1-0 win to reach the final.

The other semi-final, featuring Unity Rangers and Carlton Athletic, went to penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Unity Rangers held their nerve in the shootout, winning 5-4, and meet West View at Highbury on Friday, May 19.

The only league fixture to be played at the weekend came in Division One A.

That saw 21st Century Windows beaten 6-0 by No.10 Ale House, whose victory saw them go top of the table in the process.

In the West Lancashire League, Luke Noble’s goal was a consolation as Poulton lost 3-1 at Burscough Richmond in the Premier Division.

Courtney Skerritt and Zaman Rezoei gave Wyre Villa a 2-1 win over Thornton Cleveleys, for whom Eddie Pell netted.

