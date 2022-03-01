Fylde coast amateur football: Poulton on the up and JD Blackpool South score sweet 16
Poulton climbed out of the bottom two in the West Lancashire League premier division by beating Tempest United 1-0, Jack Wyres-Roebuck scoring the only goal on 23 minutes for the home side.
Blackpool Wren Rovers drew 3-3 away to bottom club Southport Hesketh thanks to Jack Arrowsmith’s equaliser deep into stoppage time.
Two goals down just after half-time, Wrens hit back with an own goal and David Lang’s leveller. The hosts quickly regained the lead at 3-2 before Arrowsmith saved Rovers’ day. Second-placed Euxton Villa won 5-0 at Whitehaven Amateurs but Thornton Cleveleys are still 13 points clear at the top.
Wyre Villa beat Hesketh Bank on penalties in the second round of the President’s Cup. Goals by Ryan Moore and, in the 90th minute, Lewis Wainwright earned Wyre a 2-2 draw and forced the shootout, which they won 5-3.
Frecketon lost 3-2 at Walney Island in division two, despite twice leading in the first 25 minutes through Reece Jones and Dylan Agnew. The Cumbrians were level by half-time and scored the winner on the hour.
You have to feel sorry for the AFC Mina goalkeeper, who may have a bad back after their 16-0 defeat by JD Blackpool South in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, writes MARK CAMPBELL.
The other premier division game saw Mavricks beat Foxhall 3-1 to remain behind third-placed JD Blackpool on goal difference.
Division One leaders Armfield beat Little Black Pug 5-0 but West Coast Sports are still in the title race – three points behind after beating FC Rangers 4-1,
Spen Dyke won a hard-fought game at Fleetwood Gym to replace them in second spot in 2A. Fourth-placed Belle Vue fell behind early to 21st Century Windows but bounced back to win 6-1.
The top three in 2B all won, Golden Eagle maintaining their six-point advantage by beating Fylde Coast Football 3-0.
Second-placed Thornton Wanderers beat Trilanco by the only goal and AFC Lytham overcame AFC Cleveleys 7-2.
Re Italia of division one beat 2A’s Clifton Rangers 3-0 in the Sunday Trophy to set up a quarter-final against premier club Fleetwood.