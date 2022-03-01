Fylde coast amateur football: Poulton on the up and JD Blackpool South score sweet 16

Blackpool Wren Rovers drew 3-3 away to bottom club Southport Hesketh thanks to Jack Arrowsmith’s equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Two goals down just after half-time, Wrens hit back with an own goal and David Lang’s leveller. The hosts quickly regained the lead at 3-2 before Arrowsmith saved Rovers’ day. Second-placed Euxton Villa won 5-0 at Whitehaven Amateurs but Thornton Cleveleys are still 13 points clear at the top.

Action from JD Blackpool South v AFC Mina Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Wyre Villa beat Hesketh Bank on penalties in the second round of the President’s Cup. Goals by Ryan Moore and, in the 90th minute, Lewis Wainwright earned Wyre a 2-2 draw and forced the shootout, which they won 5-3.

Frecketon lost 3-2 at Walney Island in division two, despite twice leading in the first 25 minutes through Reece Jones and Dylan Agnew. The Cumbrians were level by half-time and scored the winner on the hour.

You have to feel sorry for the AFC Mina goalkeeper, who may have a bad back after their 16-0 defeat by JD Blackpool South in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

The other premier division game saw Mavricks beat Foxhall 3-1 to remain behind third-placed JD Blackpool on goal difference.

Division One leaders Armfield beat Little Black Pug 5-0 but West Coast Sports are still in the title race – three points behind after beating FC Rangers 4-1,

Spen Dyke won a hard-fought game at Fleetwood Gym to replace them in second spot in 2A. Fourth-placed Belle Vue fell behind early to 21st Century Windows but bounced back to win 6-1.

The top three in 2B all won, Golden Eagle maintaining their six-point advantage by beating Fylde Coast Football 3-0.

Second-placed Thornton Wanderers beat Trilanco by the only goal and AFC Lytham overcame AFC Cleveleys 7-2.