Amateur football: Fleetwood in pole position in Alliance title race
The destiny of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance title is in the hands of Fleetwood FC after second-placed Highbury Social lost 2-1 away to JD Blackpool South, who are third.
Division One leaders Armfield moved three points clear at the top by running riot to beat FC Rangers 15-0. They also have three games in hand on second-placed West Coast Sports.
Third-placed Re Italiana kept the pressure on with a 4-2 home win over Little Black Pug, while FC Albion edged out Blackpool Town 3-2 to go sixth.
Sencat advanced to the second round of the Berry's Bed's Division One Cup with a 1-0 win over Noewton Arms.
Division Two A leaders Spen Dyke had a narrow 1-0 win over Clifton Rangers, while Belle Vue moved up to second (a point behind) as they came back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat AFC Broadwater 3-2.
Golden Eagle are now four points clarat the top of 2B after late goals sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Thornton Wanderers, who drop to third.
AFC Lytham go second after beating Freckleton 4-1, while fourth-place Fylde Coast Football showed no mercy to a depleted Trilanco, winning 10-2.
It was a quiet weekend for Fylde Coast clubs in the West Lancashire League.
Blackpool Wren Rovers conceded the only goal at Coppull United five minutes from time.
In division one, third-placed Wyre Villa lost 3-0 at home to leaders Milnthorpe Corinthians.
