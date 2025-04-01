Aldershot Town 2 AFC Fylde 0: Lots of chances but another defeat for Coasters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​AFC Fylde suffered another tough away loss on Tuesday despite a battling National League performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Saturday’s agonising 1-0 defeat at Yeovil Town, Fylde again conceded very late in stoppage time.

Josh Barnett was the scorer this time, after James Henry had given the Shots the lead shortly before half-time, though the Coasters had plenty of chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Massey was among the players to go close for AFC Fylde in their defeat at Aldershot Photo: AFC FYLDE

The visitors got off to a positive start in Hampshire as Nick Haughton’s free-kick flew just over the bar from 25 yards.

Gavin Massey was the first Fylde player to test Shots’ keeper Marcus Dewhurst, who tipped his long-range effort around the post.

Will Hugill had the Coasters’ next chance, following fine work down the right by Jon Ustabasi, but the midfielder’s first-time effort flashed over from 12 yards.

Ustabasi went close himself, after rampaging runs from Owen Evans and Hugill, but Dewhurst stuck out a leg to block the winger’s near-post effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot took the lead from their first real foray into Fylde territory five minutes before the break.

Kai Corbett did well to create space inside the box and set up Henry, whose deflected effort looped past Ben Winterbottom.

Fylde searched for an immediate response as Roberts and Haughton both went close from range but they trailed at the break.

The Coasters continued to push for an equaliser as substitute Ashley Boatswain beat Dewhurst to the ball on the edge of the box but his effort was cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winterbottom denied Henry a second, clawing his close-range header away, then saved Corbett’s strike low to his left. Fylde’s Joe Riley raced through on goal, having combined well with fellow substitute Danny Ormerod, only to curl his shot just wide.

As Fylde chased the game in added time, Barrett sealed the points with a powerful strike into the top corner.

Fylde remain third-bottom after this fifth defeat in six games. They are four points from safety with six to play and welcome second-placed York City to Mill Farm on Saturday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Sassi, Davis, Whelan, Evans (Ormerod 85) , Hugill (Riley 70), Mitchell, Massey (McFayden 70), Roberts (Hosannah 85), Haughton, Ustabasi (Boatswain 70).