AFC Lytham do double in first Lancashire Sunday League season

​​​AFC Lytham have met their “new challenge” in style, completing a double at the first attempt in the Lancashire Sunday Football League.
By Andy Moore
Published 26th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The former Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance club won the President’s Cup and were crowned division four champions in their debut season in the Preston-based league.

The title was clinched in the most dramatic style as Lytham did an end-of-season double over long-time leaders Gregson Lane Wanderers to pip them by a single point.

Lancashire Sunday League double winners AFC Lytham
Co-manager Nick Croft told The Gazette: “We rebranded two seasons ago and moved over to the Lancashire League this season for a change of scenery and a new challenge.

“We started with the intention of doing well and playing attacking football but we didn’t expect to lose only one game all season (winning 19 of their 22 in the league).

“It looked like that would be one defeat too many because Gregson Lane had 19 straight wins and were unbeaten … but their last two games were both against us.”

Lytham recovered from 2-0 down to defeat the leaders 6-3 at home, then topped that with a 5-0 away win.

In the President’s Cup, Lytham defeated division one clubs in the semi-finals and final. The cup was lifted after a 2-0 win over league runners-up Whittle Wanderers at Bamber Bridge FC.

Former player Nick took charge of the team four years ago and shares the responsibility with Jake Swarbrick, assisted by Dan Ettrick.

The club has players from all over the Fylde coast, who look forward to playing in a higher division next season.

