Two second-half goals did the damage with Gate well in the game before Chris Webster was sent off for a second yellow card on 53 minutes.

The hosts had the first effort of the match inside three minutes, firing just wide before Gate’s Theo Ball saw an effort well held.

Nathan Pennington made two saves, either side of Webster’s first caution, before Gate’s Josh Westwood was denied by a goalline clearance.

Squires Gate were beaten on Friday night: Ian Moore

AFC Liverpool missed two glorious chances three minutes into the second half as Pennington tipped Tom Douglas’ effort onto the post before Kyle Schorah hit the woodwork from the rebound.

Gate ran out of luck on 53 minutes as a foul on Rowan Chambers sparked a touchline melee.

Webster dragged an opponent away from Chambers before seeing a second yellow card, while Dan Gray was sinbinned.

With Gate temporarily down to nine men, AFC began to dominate but Gate held firm before Gray returned.

The pressure finally told on 68 minutes as Schorah gave Pennington no chance with a brilliant, curling strike into the top corner.

The hosts pushed for a second as Pennington and Westwood combined to keep out another long-range effort.

Substitute Nathan Cliffe sent an acrobatic effort just over before the hosts sealed their win in added time.

With Gate committing bodies forward, AFC Liverpool broke with Mark Madden tapping into an empty net.

Gate return to action on Saturday when they visit Kendal Town.

