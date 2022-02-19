AFC Fylde's clash with AFC Telford United is the Fylde coast's latest call-off
AFC Fylde’s home game against AFC Telford United has become the latest match to be called off as a result of today’s weather.
The two teams were due to meet at Mill Farm in National League North, only for it to be postponed.
Announcing the call-off, a Fylde statement said: “Heavy snowfall this morning saw the pitch gather a thick layer of snow, which has now turned to ice-like slush, and with no natural roll on the ball and discussions between the match official and club staff, the decision has been made to postpone this afternoon’s fixture.
“We apologise to all at AFC Telford United for any inconvenience caused, but with the snowfall not originally scheduled and the integrity of the game in mind, the referee has made the difficult decision to postpone the game.
“A new date for the game will be rearranged and communicated in due course. Again, we apologise to all for any inconvenience caused.”
The call-off was the fourth affecting Fylde coast clubs on Saturday with Fleetwood Town’s home match against Lincoln City, Squires Gate’s game with Vauxhall Motors and AFC Blackpool’s meeting with Ashton Town all falling foul of the weather.
