Nick Anderton is anticipating a stern challenge this afternoon as AFC Fylde play the first of two away matches in four days.

The Coasters are in action at Eastleigh (3pm), followed by Tuesday night’s trip to Oldham Athletic.

Chris Beech’s players go into today’s National League game, looking to make it two wins from two after victory over Solihull Moors seven days ago.

Anderton, his assistant, told the club website: “They will be on the front foot; first home game, big pitch, they will be coming out to attack us.

AFC Fylde's management team of Nick Anderton and Chris Beech PIcture: AFC Fylde

“We know the firepower they possess up front and the threats they pose for us.

“They have got quite a lot of experience at this level and some top players, so we will be expecting them to come out and try and cause us problems from the first whistle.”

Eastleigh finished 13th in non-league’s top flight last season, four points and five places ahead of the Coasters.

Beech’s class of 2023/24 were three points clear of the drop zone, having won 11 and drawn three of their final 21 matches after starting the year bottom of the table.

“That’s the aim, to try and continue the upward results and performances,” Anderton added.

“There’s quite a few lads still here from last season, who were part of those teams and squads, who helped us turn around the results and pick up some wins.

“We’ve had some quality additions in the summer but it’s all about trying to improve and get better each week.

“We feel like we’ve added some good pieces to the squad overall, so it’s massively important to keep working towards the goal.”