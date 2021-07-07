AFC Fylde win opening friendly at Squires Gate

Goals from Owen Robinson, Emeka Obi and two triallists put smiles on the faces of Coasters supporters, who were able to watch their team in person for the first time in 16 months.

Owen Robinson and Sam Osborne had chances before Robinson opened the scoring on 12 minutes.

Nathan Shaw made his first appearance as a permanent AFC Fylde player at Squires Gate

The young midfielder, who put pen to paper on his first professional contract this summer, was found by new signing Nathan Shaw inside the area and curled a shot into the corner of the net.

Former Blackpool winger Shaw almost doubled the lead four minutes later but his effort from 15 yards struck the bar and bounced to safety.

Fylde continued to carve out chances, Jordan Hulme going close following more good work from Shaw.

Gate went close themselves on 35 minutes, when a long-range free-kick almost caught out keeper Chris Neal.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley made 10 changes at half-time and a triallist announced himself in style, doubling the lead with a curling effort that found the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Hulme’s low drive was turned away for a corner before Obi bagged his first Coasters goal on 65 minutes. The powerful header capped an impressive performance by the defender.

Hulme and Ben Tollitt both stung the palms of the goalkeeper before Fylde added a fourth with five minutes left.

A triallist striker latched on to a clever Nick Haughton pass, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Gate gave Fylde a couple of late scares but this was a satisfying first outing for Bentley’s men, who ramp up their preparations for the National League North season with Saturday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers.

Fylde first-half team: Neal, Burke, Byrne, Whitmore, Triallist, Perkins, Philliskirk, Osborne, Robinson, Shaw, Hulme

Fylde second-half team: Jones, Triallist, Obi, Nolan, Conlan, Joyce, Gregson, Triallist, Haughton, Tollitt, Hulme