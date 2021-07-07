AFC Fylde and Blackburn Rovers supporters must take Covid test before attending Saturday friendly

The requirement for such testing saw the Coasters postpone Tuesday’s intended meeting with Rovers’ Championship rivals Barnsley due to insufficient time to make the necessary arrangements.

Instead Fylde began their pre-season match programme with a 4-0 win at Squires Gate (report to follow) that night.

The Mill Farm friendly against Blackburn Rovers is set to go ahead after the Barnsley game was postponed

Ticket-holders for the Blackburn match at Mill Farm must take a Lateral Flow Test (LFT).

They will be admitted to the ground only on producing evidence the test was negative: by presenting a text/email from NHS Trace and Trace or a screenshot/printout of one. The test must be taken no earlier than 2pm on Thursday.

LTF tests are free: kits can be ordered for home delivery (https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests) and are available from pharmacies and some community centres.

Fylde Council will operate LFT sites in Pleasant Street car park, Lytham, on Thursday (2.30-5.30pm) and at Mill Farm Stadium on Friday (10am-4.30pm).

Test results are available after 30 minutes and must be reported to the government website (https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result).

Any supporters unable to present the appropriate evidence to matchday stewards on arrival will be turned away from the ground.

An LTF site for Blackburn supporters attending the game will operate at Ewood Park on Friday.

Fylde’s National League North fixtures will be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.