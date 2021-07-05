AFC Fylde replace Barnsley friendly with Tuesday trip to Squires Gate

Spectators are welcome to attend the 7.30pm match at Gate's Brian Addison Stadium in Marton, where admission will be £6 at the turnstiles, and Fylde say their whole first-team squad will feature in the game.

The match was arranged earlier today to replace Fylde's scheduled friendly against Championship club Barnsley.

AFC Fylde have fixed up new opponents for Tuesday's opening pre-season friendly

That match was called off last Friday because the Coasters felt they could not meet Director of Public Health requirements for crowd admissions.

North West Counties League club Gate have already played two pre-season games, beating AFC Bury and Poulton FC.

They are due to welcome a Blackpool FC XI to School Road on Friday evening.

It is not yet clear whether Saturday's Fylde friendly at home to Blackburn Rovers will go ahead as planned.