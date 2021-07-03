AFC Fylde call off Barnsley friendly because of Director of Public Health requirements

The Coasters were scheduled to begin their pre-season programme against the Championship Tykes on Tuesday evening.

However, the club says a requirement for everyone entering the ground to provide evidence they are not Covid positive is unworkable at such short notice.

AFC Fylde were due to start their pre-season programme against Barnsley on Tuesday

A club statement issued last night reads: “The club has made the difficult decision to postpone Tuesday’s home pre-season friendly against Barnsley due to Covid-19 restrictions placed on us by the Director of Public Health at very short notice.

“Fylde were given Lancashire County Council’s approval to host Championship outfit Barnsley with a reduced capacity on Tuesday 6th July.

“However, this afternoon the club has received a directive highlighting the need for a mandatory negative Covid test to be evidenced for entry into the stadium.

“Any fans who may have recently attended Wembley Stadium for England matches will know what a complex operation this is and how difficult it is for both stewards and fans alike.

“To comply properly, this would require extensive planning to implement this system, which is not possible for a club of our size and therefore regrettably we have had to postpone the match.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to welcome supporters back inside Mill Farm Stadium, safety has, and always will be, our first priority.

“Our ticketing team will be in touch to arrange refunds or transfers in due course and we will provide an update early next week regarding the Blackburn Rovers fixture, but in the meantime, tickets will remain on sale for this game (set for next Saturday). We apologise to all concerned for any inconvenience this may cause."