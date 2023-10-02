News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

AFC Fylde will stick to their guns

Adam Murray maintains AFC Fylde won’t stray from their principles despite a difficult return to life in the National League top flight.
By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Woking kept the Coasters third-bottom of the table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Barnet.

Fylde had gone into the game on the back of four points from their previous two matches but were beaten by a goal in each half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also means they are still to register a first clean sheet of the season after 13 matches.

Most Popular
AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan
Read More
AFC Fylde boss explains duo dropping to the bench

Given their start, outsiders might be wondering whether the Coasters should perhaps opt for a more pragmatic approach instead of attempting to play on the front foot.

However, Murray told The Gazette: “All of us are human and there’s always an element of losing a bit of confidence in any walk of life.

“It’s really important – and we’ve spoken about it – that as a group and club, we don’t go away from what we’re about because we haven’t had a few results.

Hide Ad

“In terms of what we look at and how we measure our performances, we’ve been hitting the majority of the targets in terms of performance levels.

Hide Ad

“I’m not a massive believer in luck but, sometimes, you need that rub of the green when everything seems to go against you.

“I believe this group has a lot left in it but, when you play the way we play and you take the risks we sometimes take, your confidence can be hit when you aren’t getting the results.

“We have a go and we understand that, if we keep pushing forward, our philosophy will work.”

Related topics:AFC FyldeNational LeagueAdam MurrayWokingCoastersThe Gazette