Adam Murray maintains AFC Fylde won’t stray from their principles despite a difficult return to life in the National League top flight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Woking kept the Coasters third-bottom of the table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Barnet.

Fylde had gone into the game on the back of four points from their previous two matches but were beaten by a goal in each half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also means they are still to register a first clean sheet of the season after 13 matches.

AFC Fylde head coach Adam Murray Picture: Steve McLellan

Given their start, outsiders might be wondering whether the Coasters should perhaps opt for a more pragmatic approach instead of attempting to play on the front foot.

However, Murray told The Gazette: “All of us are human and there’s always an element of losing a bit of confidence in any walk of life.

“It’s really important – and we’ve spoken about it – that as a group and club, we don’t go away from what we’re about because we haven’t had a few results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of what we look at and how we measure our performances, we’ve been hitting the majority of the targets in terms of performance levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not a massive believer in luck but, sometimes, you need that rub of the green when everything seems to go against you.

“I believe this group has a lot left in it but, when you play the way we play and you take the risks we sometimes take, your confidence can be hit when you aren’t getting the results.